3 players who can score most runs in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

The Indian team will be high on confidence after their emphatic 65-run win against New Zealand in the second T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The juggernaut now moves to McLean Park in Napier, which is also a rugby ground.

This means that the dimensions of the boundaries are even shorter than that in the second T20I. This promises to be a high-scoring venue and batters from both sides will be itching to get onto the field and score big for their teams.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could have an excellent outing with the bat in Napier:

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was given a slightly new role at No.4 in the previous game, given how good he is against spin bowling. It looked like a smart move as Iyer came out all guns blazing, smashing a four straight down the ground off Ish Sodhi's bowling.

He showed great intent but was unfortunately dismissed hit-wicket and had to walk off disappointed. However, Iyer has an impressive record in New Zealand in T20Is, having scored 166 runs from six games at an average of 41.50. He will back himself to come well in the final T20I in Napier.

#2 Finn Allen

Finn Allen is definitely on his way to becoming a future star for New Zealand. Filling Martin Guptill's shoes is not a small ask and he did that to perfection on his T20 World Cup debut against Australia.

Although he has been a bit inconsistent since then, Allen will want to believe that it is just an aberration. He was dismissed for a duck in the second T20I, but has an impressive strike rate of 165.18 in New Zealand, having scored 223 runs from nine games. If he gets going, India might find it hard to stop him.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

It's pretty much a no-brainer to think that Suryakumar Yadav is likely to have another fantastic outing with the bat, given the form that he is in at the moment. After an incredible T20 World Cup with the bat, SKY took his game to the next level in Mount Maunganui.

Playing some outrageous shots against both spinners and pacers, Yadav smashed his second T20I hundred and helped India get to a mammoth total of 191 in their 20 overs. He seems to be head and shoulders about the other batters at this point in time and could have yet another memorable outing in New Zealand.

