3 players who can score most runs in IND vs SL 2nd T20I

Both India and Sri Lanka will be disappointed with their batting efforts, especially from their top order, during the first T20I of their three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The Wankhede Stadium is known to have one of the best batting pitches in the country and that makes it even more baffling that both teams just about managed to reach the 160-run mark.

However, the juggernaut now moves on to the MCA Stadium in Pune, another venue where batters will get value for their shots. India will want to win this game and take an unassailable lead in the series, while Sri Lanka will be desperate to fightback and take the series to a decider in Rajkot.

Either way, their batting needs to step up and on that note, let's take a look at three batters who can do well in the second T20I:

#3 Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka were in deep trouble when their skipper Dasun Shanaka walked out to bat. At 68/5, it seemed like the game had just slipped away from their grasp. However, Shanaka managed to play some incredible shots and once again proved why India is one of his favorite oppositions to bat against.

Shanaka scored a sensational 45 runs off just 27 balls. Had he not been dismissed by Umran Malik, the visitors could have probably won the game. India will need to be wary of the threat that Shanaka possesses and not get carried away as he comes to bat in the lower middle order.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill made his T20I debut for India on Tuesday and straightaway showed flashes of brilliance with two exquisite cover drives. However, he couldn't convert his start into a substantial score as he was dismissed by Theekshana.

However, the opening batter will feel confident of a big score as he has an impressive record at the MCA Stadium. In three matches, Gill has scored 147 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 153.12 with two half-centuries to his name. He may have an idea about these numbers and will back himself to come good in the second T20I.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

With the kind of form that he is in, Suryakumar Yadav is just never too far from an incredibly breathtaking innings, especially in T20Is. The No. 1 ranked T20I batter had a rare failure in Wankhede, where he scored just seven off 10 balls.

However, SKY has always been a quick learner and would have probably reflected on what he could have done better. His tremendous self-belief and intimidating body language always give him a chance to dominate the opposition.

Sri Lanka will hope that Yadav's storm doesn't hit them in Pune so that they can dismiss the Indian vice-captain early once again.

