3 players who can win the Player of the Tournament in the 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Rachin Ravindra

The 2025 Champions Trophy will finally have a winner on Sunday, March 9, when India and New Zealand cross swords in the ultimate battle. The summit clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE.

Ad

India beat Australia in a close encounter in the first semi-final. New Zealand, meanwhile, defeated South Africa in the second semifinal. Notably, the two teams were part of the same group in the tournament.

Some of the top performers of the tournament so far have been from these two teams, and there are high chances of one of them winning the Player of the Tournament Award. Here's predicting three players who can win the award:

Ad

Trending

#3 Matt Henry

Expand Tweet

Ad

Though the Kiwi pacer is doubtful for the upcoming title clash between India and New Zealand owing to an injury he sustained during his side’s semifinal clash, there are high chances of him bagging the prestigious award.

Matt Henry has not gone wicketless in any of New Zealand’s matches this tournament. In their campaign opener against Pakistan, he registered figures of 2/25, following it up with 1/57 against Bangladesh. Adding to his tally, the tall pacer picked up a five-wicket haul (5/42) against India, only for his efforts to go in vain.

Ad

In the recently concluded semi-final, Henry struck twice and recorded 2/43 even while struggling with his shoulder injury. While he has been a top new-ball bowler, he has also developed into a fine death bowler, providing his team with crucial breakthroughs throughout.

#2 Rachin Ravindra

Expand Tweet

Ad

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra has been in sublime touch with the bat this tournament. He wasn’t a part of the playing XI in the first game against Pakistan but started his campaign with a bang against Bangladesh.

Having played just three matches, Rachin has scored two centuries while registering one single-digit score. He played a 112-run knock against Bangladesh, and was crucial in New Zealand’s win against South Africa, scoring 108 runs.

Ad

He has also been handy with the ball, picking up a wicket each against India and the Proteas. His only low score of the tournament came against India, and he’d hope to turn things around in their second clash of the event to keep his good form going.

Rachin Ravindra is the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament with 226 runs from three games, just one short of the leading run-scorer Ben Duckett. Hence, there are high chances of him topping the charts.

Ad

#1 Virat Kohli

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former India captain Virat Kohli too has been in good form and has shut all his critics with his performances. His start to the campaign wasn’t ideal, as he was dismissed for just 22 against Bangladesh. But he bounced back in style with an unbeaten ton against Pakistan during India’s run-chase.

As he looked to carry the momentum against New Zealand in India’s final group-stage match, a screamer from Glenn Phillips made sure Kohli’s time on the field was cut short. Nonetheless, the ace Indian batter did not let that affect his winning mindset.

Ad

Kohli played a brilliant innings under pressure against Australia in the semi-final and steered India’s chase from one end while building crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and KL Rahul. His 98-ball 84, coupled with Hardik Pandya’s cameo and Rahul’s clutch knock helped India make their way to the final.

He lived up to his tag of a ‘chase master,’ and if he comes up with a similar knock in the final, it could be a key reason behind Kohli winning the Player of the Tournament award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news