3 players DC were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) released only five players ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

The Capitals have ₹19.45 crore in their purse, with 20 names already on their roster. They are in an excellent position to sign a big name or two to add the finishing touches to the playing XI, largely because they have made some smart decisions.

Here are three players DC were right to release ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

#3 Tim Seifert

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire - Vitality T20 Blast

Tim Seifert played only two games for DC in IPL 2022, amassing 24 runs at a strike rate of 126.32. The Kiwi has undergone a rough patch of late, having fallen out of favor even in New Zealand's T20I side.

It was hence understandable that DC decided to let Seifert go. They already have a quality wicket-keeper in Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan has also started to don the gloves in domestic cricket.

In both the wicket-keeping and overseas batter departments, the Capitals will be able to find better options in the IPL 2023 auction.

#2 Mandeep Singh

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Mandeep Singh sold to Delhi Capitals for 1.10 crore. Mandeep Singh sold to Delhi Capitals for 1.10 crore.

Mandeep Singh's cheap contract led many to believe that DC would keep hold of him despite his poor IPL returns, but Ricky Ponting and Co. decided to look elsewhere.

Mandeep played three matches for the Capitals in IPL 2022, scoring only 18 runs at an average of 6. He was given opportunities in the top order but failed to grab them, with his shot-selection leaving a lot to be desired. The right-hander has amassed only 1,692 runs over the course of his 108-match IPL career at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 124.32.

Mandeep is likely to find a home in the IPL 2023 auction, but he might not be much more than a backup.

#1 Shardul Thakur

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

The ₹10.75 crore DC played for Shardul Thakur seemed like a lot even at first glance, and it turned out to be a poor investment. The all-rounder returned 15 wickets from 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.79 and scored 120 runs at an average of 15.

DC thus decided to pull the plug on Thakur, trading him to the Kolkata Knight Riders in a deal that saw Aman Hakim Khan head the other way. Given Thakur's unreliability at the death and lack of proven performances with the bat, the Capitals had no reason to continue to shell out a whopping sum for his services.

DC have now freed up a good amount of money for the IPL 2023 auction while also not suffering a great hit to their team balance. Their decision to let Thakur go is bound to turn out to be a great one for the franchise.

Poll : Did KKR make a mistake by acquiring Shardul Thakur for INR 10.75 crore? Yes No 0 votes