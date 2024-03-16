3 players who disappointed the most for MI in WPL 2024 ft. Nat Sciver-Brunt

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowed out of WPL 2024 with a five-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator on Friday, March 15. MI dominated the knockout clash for the most part but failed to put the finishing touches.

Asked to bowl after losing the toss, Mumbai Indians did a clinical job restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 135-6 in their 20 overs despite Ellyse Perry's 66 off 50. Hayley Matthews, Nat-Sciver Brunt and Saika Ishaque claimed two wickets each for MI.

In the chase, Mumbai lost their first three wickets for 68 inside 11 overs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33 off 30) and Amelia Kerr (27* off 25) added 52 for the fourth wicket to put MI in command. The chasing side needed only 20 from the last three overs with seven wickets in hand but somehow ended up on the losing side.

While Mumbai Indians comfortably qualified for the playoffs, they were not at their best this season, and their inconsistency came back to haunt them in the Eliminator.

With MI being knocked out of the competition, we look at three players who disappointed the most for the franchise in the Women's Premier League 2024.

#3 Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrakar had a disappointing campaign with the ball. (Pic: wplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians would have had high hopes from talented pacer Pooja Vastrakar, but she failed to make much of an impact in WPL 2024. The right-arm pacer played all nine games for MI in this year's edition but only had five wickets to show for her efforts.

She went wicketless in the first three games, but it must be mentioned that she did not complete her quota of four overs in these outings. Vastrakar's best performance with the ball came when she picked up 2-14 in three overs in the seven-wicket triumph over RCB in the Bengaluru leg of the tournament.

Expand Tweet

The 24-year-old proved very expensive in the league game with Gujarat Giants in Delhi, conceding 45 runs in four overs and picking up only one wicket. She went wicketless in MI's last league game against RCB and in the Eliminator as well.

#2 Nat-Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates a wicket. (Pic: wplt20.com)

Nat-Sciver Brunt was the leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians when they lifted the WPL crown last year.

She clobbered 332 runs in 10 innings at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 140.08. The right-handed batter slammed three half-centuries with a best of 72. She also claimed 10 wickets with her medium pace at an average of 22.80.

In the WPL 2024 season, though, the seasoned England all-rounder was nowhere near her best. The 31-year-old could not register a half-century in nine innings, ending the tournament with a best score of 45, which came against UP Warriorz in Delhi. The versatile player also claimed 2-14 to be named the Player of the Match for her all-round effort.

It was a one-off, though, as Sciver-Brunt disappointed for MI more often than not in WPL 2024. She was dismissed thrice in the 20s, including in the Eliminator against RCB.

Sciver-Brunt was also dismissed for 19 twice in the space of three innings. The star player did a decent job with the ball, though, claiming 10 wickets in nine games, but her inability to score big hurt the franchise's fortunes in a big way.

#1 Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews could not live up to expectations. (Pic: wplt20.com)

Matthews was one of the star performers for Mumbai Indians when they lifted the WPL title in the league's maiden season last year. However, the seasoned all-rounder failed to replicate her success in the 2024 edition.

Expand Tweet

Matthews managed only 180 runs in nine innings in WPL 2024 at a poor average of 20 and an equally disappointing strike rate of 113.21. She only scored one half-century in the competition - 55 off 47 against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru, albeit in a losing cause.

The 25-year-old wasn't too effective with her off-spin as well, picking up seven wickets in nine games. But, barring the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore, she did not claim more than one wicket in any other game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App