3 players India can rest for IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

India are set to take on Sri Lanka in the last Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Friday, September 26, in Dubai. The Men in Blue have already sealed their spot in the final, where they will face Pakistan on Sunday, September 28.

Ad

India have been dominant and consistent throughout the tournament. They won all three games in the group stage, beating the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. Facing Pakistan once again in their first Super 4 clash, they registered a comfortable six-wicket victory. In the next game, they beat Bangladesh by 41 runs and made it to the final.

Suryakumar Yadav and his troops will be relaxed going into the clash against Sri Lanka with nothing at stake. While they will look to carry winning momentum into the finals, they could also look to test their bench strength and keep their main weapons fresh for the final.

Ad

Trending

That said, let us take a look at three players India can rest for their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in magnificent form throughout the Asia Cup 2025. He is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far. Kuldeep has picked up 12 scalps from five games at an average of 8.08 and an economy-rate of 5.65. He has not only been among the wickets but has also been effective.

Ad

His best figures of 4/7 from just 2.1 overs came against the UAE in India’s opening clash. He has been consistent, proving his worth after not having gotten a single game during the England Test tour.

Even in the last game against Bangladesh, Kuldeep returned figures of 3/18 from four overs. With a short turnaround for the final, the wrist-spinner, who is in terrific form, could be rested against Sri Lanka.

#2 Abhishek Sharma

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Young opener Abhishek Sharma has taken the Asia Cup 2025 by storm. Not only has he impressed everyone with his sensational batting, but he has also performed consistently. Abhishek is the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 248 runs from five games at an average of 49.60 and a strike-rate of 206.66.

Ad

The left-hander smashed consecutive half-centuries in the last two games. He slammed a 39-ball 74 against Pakistan and made a 37-ball 75 against Bangladesh. Abhishek has gotten India off to blazing starts all through the tournament.

The Men in Blue could look to give him a breather as well and have him fresh for the big final against Pakistan.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would be a no-brainer when it comes to players whom India can rest against Sri Lanka. Bumrah bowled a match-winning spell in the last game against Bangladesh. He returned figures of 2/18 from four overs that helped them defend their total of 168/6.

Ad

While Bumrah had one bad game, he has looked in good rhythm in the Asia Cup 2025. Despite not being as much among the wickets, he has been a key factor with the ball. Bumrah has bagged five scalps from four games at an average of 22, an economy-rate of 7.33, and a strike-rate of 18.

India would certainly want Bumrah fit and fresh for the final. They could play the likes of Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana against Sri Lanka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news