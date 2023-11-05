3 players India can rest against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup ft. Shreyas Iyer

Team India are gearing up to take on South Africa in arguably their most high-octane game of the 2023 World Cup league stage on Sunday, November 5, at the Eden Gardens.

However, despite the interesting nature of the contest, the hosts might not be too keen on fielding an unchanged side. Having played games against England and Sri Lanka in quick succession, and this one coming hot on the heels of those two clashes, India might want to play it safe and give a few of their key players a breather.

The India vs South Africa clash will have a major implication on the semifinal opponents both teams face, so the former might not want to take any risks. At the same time, though, they've already secured passage to the knockouts, and who they face might not be their primary concern right now.

On that note, here are three Indian players who can be rested in the 2023 World Cup clash against South Africa.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

India's middle-order batter was a doubt for the World Cup at one point.

This might be a slightly unconventional choice, but Shreyas Iyer could be in line to be rested as the league stage of the 2023 World Cup winds down.

Shreyas made an important contribution in the previous game against Sri Lanka to break a slightly unconvincing run of form, to go with the half-century he scored against Pakistan earlier in the tournament. He has batted his way into the runs, and there are no doubts regarding his fit in the Indian side.

Now that he has done that, Shreyas could use a break. There was a time ahead of the World Cup when it wasn't certain whether he'd play in the marquee ICC event owing to the long-term back injury he suffered. He didn't play much cricket ahead of the competition and has been throwing himself around on the field regularly.

Whether India take this call obviously depends on how Shreyas is feeling, but it wouldn't hurt to play it safe.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has played every game of the World Cup so far.

Mohammed Siraj has played every game of the 2023 World Cup so far, and his best showing came in the previous meeting against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Siraj ran through the Lankan top-order to pick up three wickets in an incredible display of bowling, making India's three-pronged pace attack even more formidable. He had looked off-color at times ahead of the game, but there are now no concerns regarding his form.

Like any fast bowler, Siraj needs to be wary of injuries and workload. India's clash against South Africa will come hot on the heels of their recent fixtures against England and Sri Lanka, and resting and rotating might be the best course of action.

Prasidh Krishna has been added to the squad, and Shardul Thakur has already featured in a few matches this World Cup. One of those players could replace either Siraj.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been sensational in the World Cup so far.

Following Hardik Pandya's injury-enforced exit from the 2023 World Cup, India can't afford any more casualties. The player they will need to protect more than anyone else is Jasprit Bumrah, who offers a skillset so unique that there is arguably no one in the world who can replace him.

Like Shreyas, Bumrah returned from a long-term back injury just ahead of the World Cup. While he hasn't missed a beat since his return, it would be wise for the Men in Blue to keep him fresh and ready for the knockouts.

There's also perhaps the slight factor of shielding Bumrah from South Africa's eyes for now, with their batters likely to take some cues about facing the ace spearhead at the death and implementing the same if they lock horns in the knockouts.

Poll : Should India play their strongest XI against South Africa? Yes No 0 votes