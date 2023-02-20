3 players who could be India's Test vice-captain instead of KL Rahul

The BCCI's selection committee recently sacked KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Test team. They have already replaced him with Hardik Pandya as the deputy skipper of India's ODI and T20I teams.

It looks like the selectors are now on the hunt for a new vice-captain in Test cricket as they did not name an official vice-captain in the squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia.

Hardik Pandya does not play Test cricket, which is why India need another option. Virat Kohli is unlikely to return to the leadership group after stepping down as Test captain last year, while former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's poor batting form in Tests may not allow him to return as the deputy skipper.

Rishabh Pant could have been a great choice, but the wicket-keeper batter is currently out of action because of an accident. The selectors do not have too many options available for the new vice-captain, but here are three names who could take KL Rahul's place.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah can replace KL Rahul

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five (Image: Getty)

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is among India's biggest match-winners right now. He performed brilliantly for the team in their away Test series against England in 2021/22. In fact, Bumrah also captained the Indian team in the fifth Test of that series.

The BCCI named him as the vice-captain for the away series against South Africa in 2021/22, showing that the board sees him as a potential leader.

Bumrah has not played international cricket for quite some time now due to injury issues. If the pace bowler recovers to full fitness and is ready to play Test cricket, he will be among the contenders to become the new vice-captain of India's Test team.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin can replace KL Rahul

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Ravichandran Ashwin has one of the best cricketing brains in the world. He knows the rules well and does not mind thinking out of the box. The off-spin bowling all-rounder has lost his place in the ODI and T20I squads of India, but he is a big match-winner for the team in Test cricket.

Considering that Ashwin still has a lot of cricket left in him, it should not be a surprise if the selectors name him the new vice-captain after KL Rahul.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara can replace KL Rahul

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

Cheteshwar Pujara recently received his 100th Test cap in the Delhi Test match against the Australian cricket team. Pujara has enormous experience under his belt and is a cool-headed individual as well.

The BCCI named him as the vice-captain for the ICC World Test Championship series against Bangladesh in December 2022, which is a sign that the selectors see him as a leader.

Like Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara only plays Test cricket for India. His experience makes him a top contender for the position of vice-captain.

Even someone like Jaydev Unadkat can take up the position if he has a permanent place in the playing XI because he has done a fantastic job as a leader for Saurashtra in domestic cricket.

