3 players India will have to be wary of in the Tests vs South Africa ft. Gerald Coetzee

Team India are gearing up for the star attraction of their ongoing tour of South Africa - a two-match World Test Championship assignment that commences on Boxing Day.

India have never won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation. The last time they toured South Africa, back in 2021-22, they had plenty of opportunities to end up on the winning side but lost by a 2-1 margin.

As Rohit Sharma and Co. look to achieve something no Indian team has before, they will know that they need to be on top of their planning and preparation. Despite not having as many big names, the Proteas are a solid Test outfit at home, where the conditions are unforgiving.

South Africa's Test squad for the India series: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne.

On that note, here are three players India will have to be wary of in the Tests against South Africa.

#3 Tony de Zorzi

Tony de Zorzi was in stellar form in the preceding ODI series.

Tony de Zorzi batted at No. 3 in South Africa's last Test series against the West Indies, and he is bound to reprise the role once again against India.

De Zorzi was in stellar form during the recently concluded ODI series against the Men in Blue, with his century in the second match leading his team to an important win. He also contributed a defiant half-century in the deciding clash, but ended up on the losing side.

With an airtight technique and the ability to cut loose on both sides of the wicket, De Zorzi won't be easy to dismiss. While he does flash outside off in white-ball cricket, the longest format is one he will undoubtedly approach with more caution.

India have already been on the receiving end of what De Zorzi can do, and they will know that they can't take the gritty cricketer lightly.

#2 Gerald Coetzee

South Africa having many slips should be a common occurence during the Test series.

Gerald Coetzee has played only two Tests so far in his career, but he is already one of South Africa's biggest threats in the format. With nine wickets at an average of 15.88, he has already shown signs of being unplayable.

With Kagiso Rabada reportedly struggling with injury and Lungi Ngidi having recently recovered from an issue he dealt with during the 2023 World Cup, Coetzee will be an important cog in the home team's wheel.

Coetzee's pace, bounce and aggression could prove to be near-impossible for the Indian batters to handle. He can get the ball to move both ways and knows when to use the tools at his disposal.

A player who is in excellent form right now, the 23-year-old will certainly be close to the top of the Indian side's worries.

#1 Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen could terrorize the Indian top-order.

The last time India toured South Africa, Marco Jansen finished as the Proteas' second-highest wicket-taker. He registered 19 wickets in six innings at an average of 16.47, and his economy rate of 3.02 wasn't high either.

Jansen's accuracy is still a work in progress, but in red-ball cricket, where batters won't take as many risks, he is as dangerous as they come. The left-armer's natural angle and ability to swing the ball both ways make him a massive new-ball threat, and his height and steep bounce make him even more deadly.

Jansen's batting is an underrated aspect of his game in Test cricket, with him having the patience to hang around while putting away anything loose. The all-rounder could be a thorn in India's flesh throughout the two-match series.

