3 players likely to debut for Australia in the first Test against Pakistan

Bharat Nittala FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 55 // 30 Sep 2018, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With Australia's best batsmen David Warner and Steven Smith missing out due to suspensions, and fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ruled out due to injuries, Australia has named many fresh faces in the Test squad for their tour of UAE.

Travis Head, Aaron Finch, and Marnus Labuschagne in the batting department have received first-time call-ups to the squad. In the bowling department, Michael Neser and Brendan Doggett make it to the squad.

As the practice match against Pakistan A was accorded official List A status, Australia named their playing XI for the match. Skipper Tim Paine suggested that the selected XI nearly resembles the XI expected to line up, come the first Test.

So let's look at three players who are most likely going to make their debut in the first Test.

#1 Aaron Finch

The dashing Victorian has been in stunning white ball form of late. Playing international and domestic T20 cricket, Finch has reduced bowling attacks all over to shreds. Pigeonholed as a white ball specialist, Finch never got a place in the Test team. Though he had a sub-standard County Championship season with Surrey, Finch himself admitted that he at times tried to be too ultra - aggressive.

His Shield record for Victoria over the past few years have been as good as any, putting in consistent performances time and again. Add to it his experience as an international cricketer and leadership credentials, Finch is a welcome addition to the setup.

#2 Travis Head

Justin Langer, Australia's head coach, has always been impressed with Head's record. Having scored 2 fifties in 4 innings, also including a 47, during the A tour against India A, Head cemented his place in the squad as the middle order batsman. With conditions expected to aid spin bowling, his part-time spin might well come handy as well.

#3 Michael Neser

While Head and Finch are sure to be picked, Neser's place might be up for grabs if he doesn't perform too well in the practice match. With the experienced Siddle and raw quick Brendan Doggett waiting in the wings, Neser needs to grab the opportunity with both hands. He showcased his abilities with a 4-wicket haul in the A series against India A. He eventually ended with 6 wickets in 4 innings.