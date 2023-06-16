3 players who need to deliver for England if they are to win the Ashes

The much-awaited Ashes series kicks off today at Edgbaston, and both England and Australia will be desperate to get off to a good start in what is primed to be a spectacle.

As far as the hosts England are concerned, this series will be a litmus test of their gung ho approach as many have questioned whether their method is sustainable in the long run.

Under Ben Stokes, England's Test fortunes have seen a massive improvement and they will look to extend their dominance.

The last time the Ashes were held in England, the series was tied 2-2 and the hosts will look to give a better account of themselves this time around.

Here, we look at three players who need to deliver for England if they are to win the Ashes.

#1. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes talking to Rob Key ahead of the first Test at Edgbaston

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's methods have helped England become a formidable Test side once again. The Ashes though, is going to be the toughest challenge for the duo since they took over the reins.

Ben Stokes will have a key role to play in this series as there may be occasions when England are challenged by the mighty Aussies. He will have to inspire confidence in his teammates to stick to the template which has worked for them.

As a player too, he will have to rise to the occasion, being one of the more experienced members of the side. His role as a bowler will specifically be important as England are playing with just four bowlers, at least for the opening game.

#2. Moeen Ali

England player Moeen Ali in football action during nets session ahead of the Ashes Test

Moeen Ali came out of retirement after Jack Leach was ruled out of the Ashes due to an injury. He will now have to get into the action straightaway as he has been named in England's playing 11 for the opening game.

Ali is the lone spinner in the side, apart from part-time option Joe Root, and thus, his role becomes imperative. Having been chosen over the likes of Matt Parkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Dom Bess and several others, Ali will be desperate to honour the faith that the management has shown in his abilities.

Some of the pitches will bring the spinners into the game from Day 3 onwards and that is where Ali will have a huge role to play. His contributions with the bat might also have a huge say in how the series shapes up.

#3. Ollie Pope

England batsman Ollie Pope looks on during England net session at Edgbaston

Ollie Pope made his Test debut in 2018 but he has gone on to become a regular member of the side in the last 12 months or so. To add to that, he has now been elevated as the vice-captain of the side.

England will expect a lot from Pope in this series, and he will have a decisive role to play, considering that he bats at No. 3, which is a vital position, especially in English conditions. He has been amongst the runs in recent times and will hope for that to continue over the next seven weeks.

