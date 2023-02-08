3 players who could replace Aaron Finch as Australia's T20I captain

Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch called time on his international career on Tuesday, February 7. The 36-year-old opener, who led Australia to their maiden Men's T20 World Cup title in 2021, had already announced his ODI retirement in September last year.

Finch played 103 T20Is and 146 ODIs, apart from five Tests. While his career didn't take off in the longest format, he enjoyed success aplenty in white-ball cricket. In fact, he even holds the record for the highest individual score in T20Is, having smashed 172 off just 76 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Finch is also regarded as an astute and sharp tactician on the field. Replacing him is surely not going to be an easy task for the Australian selectors, keeping in mind the next T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America in 2024.

While Pat Cummins is now Australia's ODI captain, it remains to be seen if he will be handed the reins in the shortest format as well. It is worth noting that Cummins' workload will be a factor to monitor, and he hasn't been at his best in the T20I format for a while.

With Finch calling time on his career, here's a look at three potential candidates who can take over from him as the T20I captain.

#1 Steve Smith

The jury was out over Steve Smith's inclusion in Australia's playing XI ahead of last year's T20 World Cup. As it turned out, Tim David's entry saw Smith confined to the bench before he managed to play a solitary game against Afghanistan.

However, it is evident that the superstar batter has reinvented his T20 game, as consecutive centuries in the just-concluded Big Bash League indicate. There is every chance that Smith could regain a permanent spot now in the Australian T20I outfit, and perhaps be reinstated as captain as well.

With the next T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States in 2024, the 2021 champions could do with an experienced hand at the helm. To that end, Smith could not only slot into the opening spot vacated by Finch, but also take over the reins from the Victorian.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

While Glenn Maxwell has been out of action for a while now owing to a freak leg injury, he has been one of the standout players for Australia in the shortest format. 'The Big Show' isn't averse to leadership roles either, having led the Melbourne Stars since 2018-19.

While the Stars haven't bagged that elusive trophy yet, Maxwell led them to the final in consecutive seasons since taking over the mantle of captaincy. His tactics on the field have been rather sharp and it hasn't affected his returns with the bat either.

Maxwell might be aged 34, but with a T20 World Cup lined up next year, he could be a candidate to take over the role of captain from Finch. After all, he is a mainstay in this format and very few understand the cavalier approach that comes with it as well as he does.

#3 Ashton Turner

This might come across as a left-field choice, considering that Ashton Turner last played an international in 2021. However, having led the Perth Scorchers to back-to-back BBL titles, there is a chance that he could be thrown back into the mix directly as skipper.

It wouldn't be the first time Australia tread that path either. Their current selection head, George Bailey, made his international bow as captain in the T20Is against India in 2012. Turner has also been in red-hot form with the bat, scoring a match-winning half-century in the final that led the Scorchers to glory.

He has a knack for standing up when his team is pushed to the wall and seems to know how to use his resources well. Interestingly enough, Finch mentioned Turner's name as a possible candidate shortly after announcing his retirement.

Whether Australia decide to bring Turner back into the mix and entrust him with a leadership role is something time has an answer to. If he is viewed as Finch's successor, though, the times ahead promise to be exciting.

Who according to you should replace Aaron Finch as Australia's T20I captain? Let us know in the comments section below!

