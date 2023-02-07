"There's plenty of guys who can do it" - Aaron Finch names candidates to replace him as Australia's T20I captain 

Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday, February 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The opening batter last represented his nation during the T20 World Cup 2022 on home soil and had already announced his retirement from ODI cricket in September 2022.

While the topic of Australia's next T20I captain is not a high-priority one, considering that their next match in the format is scheduled for August 2023, it is still one that needs to be planned out.

The importance rises further considering the 2024 T20 World Cup, which takes place in the Caribbean and the USA.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Aaron Finch believes there are no shortage of options as Australia look to replace him as their captain and opener. Aaron Finch believes there are no shortage of options as Australia look to replace him as their captain and opener. https://t.co/tPHAceAw6h

Stating that there are plenty of captaincy options for Cricket Australia (CA) to choose from, Finch told reporters at the MCG:

"There's plenty of guys who can do it. "Obviously Steve Smith has done it before and done a great job, Pat Cummins, I doubt whether he would want to do it with such a big workload."

Finch continued:

"But there's guys from the outside who could come in and have a big impact.Travis Head, Ashton Turner, these types of guys are experienced, they know how to win as well, so whichever way they go, the team is in great hands. I probably lean towards a white-ball player more than anything. To be able to focus on two formats as opposed to three I think will be important."

The brute opening batter is one of Australia's greatest captains in the shortest format. He led Australia to the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Finch will continue to play franchise cricket after stating that he intends to represent the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) for another two years. He is also expected to be open to other franchise commitments that may come his way, now that he is devoid of international cricket in his schedule.

He could also potentially lay the seeds for a potential career in broadcasting like several of the retired players have done in the past.

"There's a few guys that are putting their hand up" - Aaron Finch on opening batters taking his place in the playing XI

Aaron Finch's departure not only leaves Australia short of a captain but also an opening batter. The Victoria-born player was a regular feature at the top of the order alongside David Warner.

Much like the captaincy debate, Finch notes that there are several prospects who could open the batting for Australia on a consistent basis in T20Is. He said:

"There's a few guys that are putting their hand up. Obviously Travis Head, Matt Short has done brilliantly well the last couple of years and capped it off with the Big Bash Player of the Year. Steve Smith ... his form is pretty good at the moment as well, he could certainly do it.There's guys all around the place ... Josh Inglis, he's had a chance at the top of the order for Perth and now he's slotted in the middle order, so he's adaptable."

Finch continued:

"Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, there's a lot of guys that could do it, so I think it will come down to whoever gets the first opportunity. If they take that, I think they could be away."

All of the aforementioned names have represented Australia in the past, but have been unable to cement their spot. Steve Smith has certainly turned a few heads around with his performances in the (BBL), where he scored consecutive hundreds after opening the batting.

Who should be appointed as Australia's next T20I captain? Let us know what you think.

