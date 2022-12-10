3 players who could score most runs in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Team India have pride at stake as they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of their three-match series at Chattogram on Saturday (December 10). The series has already been wrapped up by the hosts after winning the first two games, leaving the visitors gutted as they had their moments in both games.

With the crucial two-match Test series to follow, both teams will know the importance of this ODI due to the momentum it can give to the winning side. While the bowling has been quite impressive from both sides, batting has been disappointing.

Nevertheless, there are some quality batters on both sides who would want to score big and end the series on a high for their team. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score most runs in the third ODI game at Chattogram:

#3 Mehidy Hasan (BAN)

Hundred by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in just 83 balls - his maiden ODI century and it's been one memorable knock, magnificent striking!

One of the frontrunners for the Player of the Series award, Mehidy Hasan has been simply sensational for Bangladesh with the bat. His heroic 38* in the first game gave the hosts an improbable win, while his maiden ODI hundred in the next took them to a competitive total.

Indian bowlers just haven't found a way to dismiss Mehidy even once this series. Although he has batted at No. 8, we may see a promotion for him in the batting order. Lower-order runs have been hurting the Men in Blue for a while now, so they will need to dismiss the all-rounder soon if they want to avoid another Mehidy masterclass.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (IND)













Shreyas Iyer stepped up at the right time and showed plenty of grit and determination to score an impressive 82.

Arguably the most consistent batter for India in ODIs this year, Shreyas Iyer has once again proved why he's almost indispensable from in middle order in the ODI format. He played a crucial knock of 82 when the visitors looked down and out in the second ODI.

Iyer will likely be livid with himself for the way he threw away a chance of getting a match-winning hundred. He should be motivated to get another big score and ensure that he takes his team over the line.

#1 Virat Kohli (IND)

Virat Kohli has had a pretty quiet series so far, with scores of just 9 (15) and 5 (6). However, he might need to deliver a strong performance in the third ODI, especially in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

The former captain looked a bit too rushed with the way he was dismissed in both games. He would want to look back at that and try and play his natural game. The ODI format suits his style of play, and Team India would want Kohli to settle at the crease and play a big knock to salvage a consolation win.

