3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 1st ODI vs South Africa ft. Arshdeep Singh & Ruturaj Gaikwad

Team India got off to a winning start in the three-match series against South Africa as they clinched the opening ODI by a comprehensive eight-wicket margin in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17.

All eyes were on India in their first ODI since the 2023 World Cup final. Having drawn the T20I rubber 1-1, the Men in Blue needed to come up with a convincing performance despite being without most of their first-choice XI.

They did just that at the Wanderers, although a couple of players would've been left feeling disappointed in the immediate aftermath of the game.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the first ODI against South Africa.

#5 Star - Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan picked up four wickets in the first ODI

Avesh Khan was brought on as the first change in Johannesburg, meaning that he didn't get as much movement as Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar did with the new ball.

However, the fast bowler came up with an excellent display as he bowled tight lines and forced the South African batters to play imprudent shots. Avesh coaxed Aiden Markram into chopping on before using hard lengths to great effect. He even squared Wiaan Mulder up with one that nipped away significantly.

Unlike his teammate, Avesh didn't end up with a five-fer. But the 27-year-old has been going from strength to strength lately and should build on this performance.

#4 Flop - Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar was taken for runs in the series opener

Mukesh Kumar should've had a wicket off the very first ball of the match as he rapped Reeza Hendricks' pads, only for the umpire to turn the appeal down. Replays showed that had India taken a review, the decision would've been overturned.

After that, Mukesh never got his bearings right as Tony de Zorzi played a series of attacking strokes to pepper the off-side boundary. The right-arm fast bowler ended up conceding 46 runs in the seven overs he bowled, with his second spell not going much better than his first.

While Arshdeep and Avesh impressed, Mukesh had a disappointing outing in the series opener.

#3 Star - B Sai Sudharsan

B Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer put on a calm partnership

Making his ODI debut, B Sai Sudharsan had a near-perfect game. He was lucky not to be trapped in front by Nandre Burger as South Africa decided not to review a not-out decision, but he was in his element throughout.

Sai Sudharsan kicked off his innings with a sizzling drive through the covers and continued to pierce the off-side field at will during his knock. The left-hander hit nine fours, and once India were clearly coasting towards the total, he reined in his aggression and ensured that he carried his bat.

Sai Sudharsan belongs at the international level without a shadow of a doubt.

#2 Flop - Ruturaj Gaikwad

With only 117 runs to get, Ruturaj Gaikwad had an excellent chance to get some runs under his belt. But while his opening partner had a productive outing, he walked back disappointed.

There were some questions over the legitimacy of ball-tracking on his dismissal, with the umpire turning South Africa's appeal down before Markram reviewed. However, the technology can't be faulted, and Gaikwad was back in the hut for just five runs.

Gaikwad has been dismissed by seam movement quite a few times in his international career so far and needs to be more consistent if he is to replace the incumbent top-order batters.

#1 Star - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was the star of the show in the pink ODI

Prior to the first ODI against South Africa, Arshdeep Singh had played three matches in the 50-over format without a single wicket to his name. He set that record straight in Johannesburg as he picked up his first ODI scalp, as well as his fifth, in the same game.

Arshdeep found some assistance with the new ball, but it was largely due to his lines and lengths that he was able to produce regular breakthroughs. The left-armer set the ball rolling with twin wickets in his first over before returning to prise out two more in the powerplay.

Arshdeep employed the short ball well, mixing things up nicely. It was an encouraging display from a bowler who has struggled for form lately.

