3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in 1st T20I vs Afghanistan ft. Ravi Bishnoi & Axar Patel

Team India got their final T20I series ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup off to a winning start as they beat Afghanistan by six wickets in Mohali on Thursday, January 11.

The Men in Blue won the toss and elected to field, following which they restricted the visitors to a below-par 158/5. Mohammad Nabi was the principal contributor for Afghanistan, who couldn't do enough with the ball in the second innings. India won with 15 balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in the first T20I against Afghanistan.

#5 Star - Jitesh Sharma

Picked ahead of Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma needed to come up with a solid outing amid pressure from all corners for the wicket-keeper's slot. The 30-year-old did himself plenty of favors with a sizzling cameo and some solid work behind the stumps.

Jitesh effected a good stumping to get rid of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and was tidy with the gloves on. Then, coming in at No. 5, he struck five fours in a positive knock that didn't let Afghanistan into the game despite a few quick wickets on either side of the last powerplay over.

Jitesh's intent and suitability to the middle order make him a frontrunner to be part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

#4 Flop - Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma got his innings off to a dreadfully slow start

Tilak Varma did manage to score 26 runs, India's third-highest individual score in the second innings, but it wasn't a convincing display at all.

Tilak, who came in at No. 3, didn't get off the blocks quickly at all. At one point, he was on nine off 15 balls, and had he been dismissed at that juncture, India would've been in massive trouble. The youngster wasted the powerplay even though there wasn't much for the bowlers.

Tilak hit two fours and a six to restore some respectabiliity to his strike rate, but he can't afford to bat in that manner, which he has done rather often in the recent past.

#3 Star - Axar Patel

Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the first T20I

Axar Patel seems to have found his mojo in the bowling department once again. After missing out on the T20I series against South Africa, the all-rounder returned with an impressive spell of bowling in the first contest against Afghanistan.

Axar was accurate throughout his spell and got the ball to move in the air. He picked up two wickets with his inward angle as he used the bowling crease to great effect. The left-arm spinner was clearly the pick of the Indian bowlers.

If Axar can perform like this, Ravindra Jadeja's spot in the T20I side might be under serious threat.

#2 Flop - Ravi Bishnoi

While one of India's spinners impressed, another disappointed. Ravi Bishnoi, who was the Player of the Series against Australia, couldn't carry that momentum forward.

Bishnoi was introduced in the 11th over when Mohammad Nabi came to the crease. The veteran Afghan all-rounder, along with Azmatullah Omarzai, took a liking to the leg-spinner. They hit him for two sixes and three fours as he conceded 35 runs in just three overs.

Bishnoi didn't complete his quota, largely because he overpitched on several occasions and didn't stay out of the batters' hitting arc. With Kuldeep Yadav breathing down his neck, he needs to be at this best.

#1 Star - Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube [left] did what was asked of him at No. 4

Used in his ideal role at No. 4, Shivam Dube marked his presence on the international stage for the first time since his comeback. He also chipped in with the ball, bowling two economical overs that yielded a wicket.

Dube's presence at the crease meant that Afghanistan resorted to their pacers for the most part. He was up to the task as he pulled and guided the ball to pick up runs in all areas of the ground. The tall southpaw notched up a well-paced half-century that helped India coast to the target.

Dube was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match.

