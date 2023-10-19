3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India in the World Cup 2023 match vs Bangladesh ft. Shreyas Iyer & Shardul Thakur

Team India continued their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup as they beat Bangladesh by a comfortable seven-wicket margin at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

It was a complete performance from the Men in Blue, who got over the line with 51 balls to spare to establish their stronghold on the top two spots in the points table. An injury to Hardik Pandya was perhaps the only black mark on an otherwise positive display.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in their World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh.

#5 Star - Jasprit Bumrah

India's spearhead was superb once again

India's fast-bowling spearhead has been arguably the best bowler on display so far at the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah turned in another superb showing against Bangladesh, excelling at all phases of the innings and providing breakthroughs whenever called upon. He yorked Mahmudullah with a beauty and also prised out Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bumrah finished with figures of 2/41 in 10 overs - in a testament to his form so far, he conceded more than 40 runs for the first time in this World Cup.

#4 Flop - Shardul Thakur

India needed nine overs from Shardul Thakur after Hardik Pandya's injury

Shardul Thakur, however, hasn't been able to shore up the pace department in the way Bumrah has. Asked to bowl almost his entire quota following Hardik Pandya's injury, the all-rounder disappointed.

Thakur was hit for two sixes and a four in his very first over by Tanzid Hasan, who went on to make a half-century. He ended up leaking 59 runs in the nine overs he bowled, with his wicket of the struggling Towhid Hridoy being a small consolation.

Thakur, who bowled only 23 dots against Bangladesh, needs to improve his game.

#3 Star - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made another important contribution

Following his cheap dismissal against Pakistan, Virat Kohli needed to get back amongst the runs. And he did just that with an assured unbeaten century against Bangladesh.

Coming in at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket, Kohli struck a four and a six off consecutive free-hits to get his innings going. He found the gaps with precision after that, compiling another fifty at one of his favorite venues in the country.

Kohli was there when the winning runs were hit, extending his excellent record in run-chases.

#2 Flop - Shreyas Iyer

India's No. 4 batter hasn't been at his best this World Cup

While India's No. 3 gave a good account of himself in Pune, the man batting below him had another disappointing outing. Shreyas Iyer, who made his maiden World Cup half-ton against Pakistan, fell cheaply against Bangladesh.

Shreyas didn't look settled at the crease at any point, striking just two fours in the 25 balls he faced. He was eventually dismissed trying to take on Mehidy Hasan Miraz, an off-spin matchup he should've done better against.

Without the insurance of Hardik in the shed, Shreyas should've done better at No. 4.

#1 Star - Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was everywhere for the Men in Blue

Ravindra Jadeja's bowling is at an all-time high right now. The left-arm spinner has managed to produce results even on surfaces that don't have much to offer, as was the case in Pune.

Jadeja was introduced in the 18th over and broke the game open with two strikes. He first removed Bangladesh's top-scorer Litton Das and then dismissed the opposition skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto. The spinner conceded just two fours and a six in his spell to finish as India's most economical bowler.

Oh, and Jadeja also plucked a stunner at backward point and covered ground like a maniac. What a player!

Poll : Should India play Mohammed Shami ahead of Shardul Thakur? Yes No 0 votes