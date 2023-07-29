3 players Texas Super Kings might release after MLC 2023

Texas Super Kings' (TSK) MLC 2023 campaign ended on Saturday, July 29, with a defeat at the hands of MI New York (MINY) in the Challenger match. The two teams battled against each other for a place in the final against the Seattle Orcas.

While TSK had finished above MINY in the Major League Cricket 2023 points table, the Texas-based franchise could not perform well when it mattered the most. TSK got all out for 158 runs after being asked to bat first. Trent Boult accounted for four wickets for MINY.

In reply, MINY reached 162/4 in 19 overs. Dewald Brevis stole the show with an unbeaten 33-ball 41* in the Challenger Match.

Overall, it was a good season for the Texas Super Kings. Playing under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis, the Super Kings finished second in the MLC 2023 points table. They got two chances to qualify for the final, but they squandered both of them and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Texas Super Kings team management might make some changes to their squad ahead of the next season. Here's a list of three players whom the Super Kings might release.

#1 Texas Super Kings may release David Miller after MLC 2023

IPL 2023: Qualifier 2 - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians (Image: Getty)

TSK fans had high expectations from David Miller when the South African star was announced as one of the international signings by the franchise for Major League Cricket. However, the left-handed batter let the fans down with his disappointing performances.

Barring a 61-run knock against wooden spoon holders Los Angeles Knight Riders, Miller could not score big in any of the games. He scored 143 runs in seven matches at an average of around 20 and a strike rate of less than 130.

Texas Super Kings may think twice before offering Miller a place in their squad for the next season of MLC. Perhaps, they can rope in Rassie van der Dussen, who has been in fantastic form in Global T20 Canada.

Another option for TSK can be Yusuf Pathan, who has been in terrific touch after retirement from IPL and international cricket.

#2 Cody Chetty

South Africa-born American batter Cody Chetty had a forgettable debut season in Major League Cricket. Chetty, who represented South Africa at the U-19 level, managed only 76 runs in five matches for the Super Kings.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket ... LITERALLY!



Imad Wasim gets Cody Chetty to SKY🪂 the ball into the air and takes the catch!



/ (10.5) IMAD TAKES INTO HIS OWN HANDS... LITERALLY!Imad Wasim gets Cody Chetty to SKY🪂 the ball into the air and takes the catch!(10.5) pic.twitter.com/61MBkJYoXv

The 32-year-old batter's overall T20 stats are not up to the mark as well. His strike rate is around 120, while his average is less than 30. Hence, TSK may not retain him for the next season.

#3 Calvin Savage

Another South Africa-born American player to feature on the list is fast bowler Calvin Savage. He had the experience of playing in the Mzansi Super League, having represented the Jozi Stars. However, the pace bowler could not impress much in the yellow jersey.

TSK gave him five chances to prove himself in Major League Cricket and he picked up only two wickets at an average of 64.5. It seems unlikely that TSK will retain him for the 2024 season.

Poll : Should TSK retain David Miller for MLC 2024? Yes No 0 votes