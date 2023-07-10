[Watch] "Tradition continues in Texas"- TSK share video of Devon Conway hugging Faf du Plessis before a photoshoot

Faf du Plessis met his new opening partner Devon Conway at the pre-season photoshoot of Texas Super Kings (TSK) ahead of Major League Cricket 2023. The two TSK stars greeted each other with a hug in traditional Chennai Super Kings (CSK) style.

Du Plessis formed a magnificent opening partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order for the Super Kings in IPL 2021. The Indo-South African pair starred in CSK's championship win in 2021.

While Faf du Plessis has now joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in IPL, South Africa-born New Zealand player Devon Conway has replaced him as Gaikwad's opening partner in CSK. Conway and Gaikwad helped the Chennai-based franchise lift the IPL trophy earlier this year.

Now, in USA's Major League Cricket, Chennai Super Kings' sister franchise Texas Super Kings has signed both Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway. Ruturaj Gaikwad cannot participate in this league because of BCCI's rules. Ahead of the season, du Plessis and Conway greeted each other in the same way they posed for a photo with Gaikwad in IPL 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Texas Super Kings posted a video of du Plessis hugging Conway earlier today on Twitter.

"Tradition continues in Texas!" wrote TSK.

Can Devon Conway form a solid partnership with Faf du Plessis at the top of the order for TSK?

Devon Conway played a pivotal role in CSK's championship win earlier this year. The left-handed batter aggregated 672 runs in 16 matches and was the highest run-getter for the Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, du Plessis was the overall second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023 season. Leading RCB, du Plessis scored 730 runs in 14 matches.

The South African star will lead TSK in MLC 2023 now. TSK fans will hope that du Plessis and Conway continue their top form in the new tournament.

Poll : Who will score more runs for TSK? Faf du Plessis Devon Conway 0 votes