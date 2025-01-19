3 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad ft. Mohammed Siraj

After a lengthy delay, the BCCI announced Team India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy on Saturday, January 18. The contingent was largely along expected lines, although there was the odd surprising exclusion.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the crucial ICC event, with Shubman Gill serving as his deputy. Yashasvi Jaiswal has earned his maiden call-up to the ODI squad, having excelled for India in the other two formats. Jasprit Bumrah has been named as one of three specialist fast bowlers, although the 2023 World Cup finalists are waiting for word on his fitness and recovery.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Given that teams are allowed only a 15-man squad, a few deserving names are bound to be hard done by. On that note, here are three players who were unlucky to miss out on India's Champions Trophy squad.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

The biggest surprise from India's Champions Trophy was Mohammed Siraj. The fast bowler has been a staple of the side over the last few years and is the leading wicket-taker among pacers since the start of 2022 in the format.

The selectors opined that Siraj's ability in the back half of innings is questionable and went with Arshdeep Singh instead. While it's true that the Hyderabad-born seamer hasn't been relentlessly consistent, he has done the job for the team more often than not in the 50-over format.

A key member of the 2023 World Cup squad, Siraj will certainly feel unlucky to have not made the grade for the Champions Trophy.

#2 Riyan Parag

It might seem strange to claim that a man who has played only one ODI was unlucky to miss out on the Champions Trophy squad, but Riyan Parag's profile is extremely rare.

Parag has proven himself to be a capable bowler in turning conditions, with his three-fer on ODI debut showcasing his improved control and plethora of variations. India don't have a top-order batter who can chip in with overs, and the 23-year-old seemed set to be fast-tracked into the role.

Parag has been out for a while with an injury, and there has been no official word on whether he was in contention for selection. Had he been available, he could have replaced either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel in the squad.

#1 Sanju Samson

India have picked Rishabh Pant as their backup wicket-keeper, and understandably so. The left-hander has the faith of the team management across formats and has done decently well in the 50-over format.

However, Sanju Samson, whose form has slowly been going from strength to strength in the international arena, has unfortunately been ignored. The experienced keeper-batter hammered a classy hundred in his last ODI and averages north of 56 in the format.

Samson missed Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in controversial circumstances, and that didn't help his case. Nevertheless, it's disappointing to see a player of the 30-year-old's caliber miss out on important ICC tournaments for his country.

