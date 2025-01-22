3 players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad for the England T20I series ft. Rajat Patidar

The first T20I between India and England is less than an hour away. The two teams will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, kicking off an enticing five-match rubber.

Despite the Champions Trophy being on the horizon, both India and England have named strong squads for the series. The hosts will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, and players like Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, who are part of the contingent picked for the ICC event, will feature.

India's squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk).

At the same time, however, a few deserving names who have been in and around the T20I side failed to make the grade. On that note, here are three players who were unlucky to miss out on India's squad for the England T20I series.

#3 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar has been in excellent form of late. After playing an integral role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's turnaround in the 2024 Indian Premier League, the dashing right-hander continued his purple patch in domestic cricket.

Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he hammered an unbeaten 81 against Mumbai. In his last outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he smashed an unbeaten century against Bengal.

However, Patidar still hasn't been called up to India's T20I side. One of the country's most destructive players of spin, the 31-year-old finds himself behind youngsters Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the pecking order.

#2 Shivam Dube

Speaking of destructive players of spin, Shivam Dube is another player who isn't in the thick of things at the moment. A key part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the left-hander last played a shortest-format game for the country in July 2024.

Dube was named in India's squad for the Bangladesh T20Is, but a back injury meant that Tilak was called up as a replacement. With the younger southpaw coming up with the goods and Nitish emerging as a backup pace-bowling all-rounder to Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai dasher has been sidelined.

Dube played a few sizzling knocks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and his bowling has been on the rise as well. He can consider himself unfortunate to be suddenly out of the mix.

#1 Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh has played two T20Is for India, both against South Africa in November 2024. The young all-rounder smashed a quickfire 15 on debut and followed it up with his maiden wicket in his next encounter. Known to be an electric fielder, he seemed set to become a mainstay in the side.

However, Ramandeep hasn't been named in India's squad for the England T20Is. Rinku Singh and Hardik are the two finishing options at the Men in Blue's disposal, with the latter being the lead pace all-rounder as well.

Ramandeep has a long career ahead of him and will likely get opportunities, but he didn't put a foot wrong to be dropped from the T20I side.

