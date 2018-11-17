IPL 2019: 3 Players who can replace Glenn Maxwell at Delhi Daredevils

The Delhi Daredevils finished last in the IPL 2018 points table despite having a good squad. Their captain Gautam Gambhir had a bad outing, and relegated himself to the dressing room mid-way through the season.

Despite a flourishing end to their campaign which saw Rishabh Pant playing some great knocks, they couldn't get anywhere close to the playoff spots. Now, they have announced the list of players they have retained and those who they have released.

Who can replace Glenn Maxwell in the Delhi setup?

Gambhir, Glenn Maxwell and Jason Roy were a few big names to be released. Here is the ful list:

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan

Here is the list of released players:

Released players: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha.

With Maxwell out of the squad, there is a hole in their middle order which they have to fill immediately. Let's take a look at three possible contenders for that:

#3 Aaron Finch (Kings XI Punjab)

Aaron Finch might not be your first choice for a middle order batsman but the swashbuckling Australian has played in such positions before. He had a disappointing IPL campaign last season but had a better time playing for the Gujarat Lions in 2017 where he played at number 5.

Finch has already played for the Delhi Daredevils and will be familiar with the setup as well as their coach in Ricky Ponting.

Aaron Finch

He might be a good candidate for captaincy too, which could take the burden off young Shreyas Iyer. With players like Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro and Pant who provide the batting firepower and Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Trent Boult being exceptional with the ball, Finch will cap off this young and exciting squad of players and fit in well.

