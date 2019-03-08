3 batsmen whose careers took a huge leap after becoming openers

Dibyadarshan Das

At the international level, it is very difficult for any cricketer to consistently perform well. Unlike domestic cricket, players have to face far more pressure on international stage. The performance of any player depends on his skills and hard work. Throughout its history, cricket has witnessed the reinvention of several batsmen, after their position in the batting lineup was altered.

The batsman's performance depends on one thing, in what order he is batting in the team. Some batsmen bat very well in the top order compared to the lower order. Let's know about the three such batsmen who after becoming an opener in ODI cricket, have made a huge stride and become one of the greats of the game.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

The name Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with records. He has scored thousands of runs in all formats of cricket. As an opener, Sachin Tendulkar dominated with the bat in an era that saw some of the fiercest seam bowlers of all time in their prime: McGrath, Fraser, Walsh, Ambrose and Pollock. However his career only went uphill after the change from a middle order batsman to an opener. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar made his debut in ODIs against Pakistan in which he did not play as an opener. In this match, Sachin was batting at number five and was sent back to the pavilion without opening his account.

In 1994, when India toured New Zealand, the then captain of Indian team, Mohammed Azharuddin, insisted that Sachin Tendulkar should start the innings as an opener. Following which, he struck a 49-ball 82, and made the opening slot his own. He went on to compile 49 ODI hundreds by the end of his career - eclipsing the second best by nineteen hundreds. Before becoming a regular opener, Sachin Tendulkar had scored 1758 runs in 69 matches with an average of 30, including 13 half-centuries.

#2 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan's career also took huge leaps after he started opening for the national team. Dilshan is among the 14 batsmen who have scored more than 10000 runs in ODI cricket. Dilshan scored 10290 runs in 330 ODIs, including 22 centuries and 47 half-centuries for Sri Lanka.

He made his one-day international debut against Zimbabwe in 1999 and announced himself with a blistering 163. However, Dilshan remained a bits-and-pieces player in the ODIs and batted as a middle-order-batsman. After a lean patch in form, he was axed from the team.

Dilshan's revival was on display in the second season of the IPL where he was made to open for Delhi. The world saw him unveil his trademark Dilscoop shot. Tillakaratne Dilshan averaged only 20.47 while playing in the middle-order with a century and 13 half-centuries.

The rampaging opening batsman also set the 2011 World Cup ablaze with his impactful all-round display. While batting as an opener, Dilshan's average jumped up to 40.04, in which he notched up 21 centuries and 34 half-centuries. He was given a chance to open for his team in 2008.