×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 positive takeaways for India from the loss at Perth

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    18 Dec 2018, 19:45 IST

India

India slumped to a 146-run defeat in the second Test at Perth this morning, allowing Australia to claw their way back into the series. It means that the tie is evenly poised going into the next Test, which begins on December 26, the famed Boxing Day match.

There are several areas for India to focus on before it begins- with the openers' form being a major headache, while Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills and lack of intent to hang around to help build the innings have left a lot to be desired. Team selection was also a major criterion for the defeat, with Umesh Yadav's inclusion in place of Ashwin the most glaring error.

However, not everything is completely negative about the Perth Test and here we take a look at some of the positives India can take away from the defeat.

#3 The pacers have been brilliant

Bumrah has been the standout performer
Bumrah has been the standout performer

India have not had a great history with pacers. Many talented ones have come into the side but not been able to deliver consistently (think of Irfan Pathan and RP Singh) with a few exceptions being Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan. Both played in different eras which meant that they had no supporting act at the other end to sustain the pressure.

This continued for a long time with Ishant Sharma also initially falling off the radar after that breezy spell against Ricky Ponting but the Delhi pacer is now part of arguably India's most lethal pace attack along with Bumrah and Shami. The trio seems to work very well with each other.

Bumrah and Shami have picked up 11 wickets each while Ishant has picked up eight. They are part of the top five wicket-takers in the series beaten only by Lyon, who has 16 wickets. They have hit the right areas consistently and have largely maintained good discipline in their lines and lengths.

The trio has had the Aussie batting line-up on tenterhooks and could have had more wickets if for some better catching from the fielders behind the stumps.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Hanuma Vihari
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things we learned from Day...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an...
RELATED STORY
Why it makes more sense to play Rohit Sharma ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 factors that contributed to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rahane and Kohli bring India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 things India need to do to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 reasons why Ravindra Jadeja...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Can India win the second Test...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us