3 positives for India from the 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka

India's brilliant run in the T20I format continued as they beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the first game of the three-match series in Lucknow on Thursday, February 24.

After posting a massive 199 on the board, thanks to contributions from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, India ensured Sri Lanka were never really in the hunt with some quick powerplay wickets. The visitors collected some runs at the death as the Men in Blue emptied their bowling reserves, but posted only 137 to concede the series lead.

Here are three positives for India from the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

#3 India look formidable with Bumrah and Jadeja in the mix

Despite being without big names like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, India were the runaway favorites ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. A big reason behind that was the return of India's star all-format duo, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja's inclusion in the side immediately appeared to add a sense of depth and balance. He faced only a handful of balls after coming into bat with three overs to go, but bowled a tight spell in which he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal.

Bumrah's prowess with the ball wasn't needed as Sri Lanka were never in the hunt, but he impressed even in the two overs he bowled. Delivering gripping off-cutters and quick yorkers, the pacer showed why India are a completely different bowling unit with him in the playing XI.

Moreover, with the game already decided, India managed to give Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda three overs each. While the duo were expensive, the exposure would've helped them immensely.

#2 Shreyas Iyer showed an improved hitting range in Lucknow

When Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 12th over with the score reading 111, India were expected to send in one of their specialist power-hitters or finishers. The likes of Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda could've been promoted up the order, with the team in a commanding position.

But India stuck to their original batting order and utilized Shreyas Iyer at No. 3. The right-hander showed serious intent at the position in the third T20I against West Indies, but he found momentum hard to come by at the start of his innings. He labored to 11 off 10 balls, and it seemed like India's decision had backfired.

However, Shreyas soon shifted gears, showing an improved hitting range against pace. He played well-placed pulls and cuts while mowing everything in his arc over the leg-side boundary to end up with an unbeaten 57 off just 28 balls. The 27-year-old has come under criticism for his ability to step on the pedal in the T20 format, making the positive innings an excellent sign of his upward trajectory.

#1 Ishan Kishan's return to form augurs well for India

Opening the innings alongside his captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to injury, Ishan Kishan put on a clinic in Lucknow. He was dropped once in the deep early on in his innings but made the most of the reprieve. The southpaw plundered 10 fours and three sixes in a 56-ball knock that yielded 89 runs.

Kishan's ball-striking slowed down a bit towards the end of India's innings and he was dismissed in the 17th over, short of a maiden international century. However, he had done enough by then to warrant a longer run at the top of the order after an indifferent series against West Indies.

It remains to be seen what happens when KL Rahul returns, but more performances like this one from Kishan will greatly please the team management.

