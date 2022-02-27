3 positives for India from the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka

India continued their brilliant start to life under Rohit Sharma as they beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Dharamsala to establish an emphatic 3-0 scoreline. The Men in Blue also recorded their 12th consecutive T20I win, a streak that includes whitewashes of West Indies and New Zealand apart from Sri Lanka.

There were numerous positives for India from their series win. Ishan Kishan found form in the opening game, while Jasprit Bumrah's return to the side made the bowling unit significantly more formidable. Even in the dead rubber, there were several encouraging signs.

Here are three positives for India from the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

#3 Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja weren't dismissed throughout the series

It was only fitting that Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease when the winning runs were hit in the third T20I. The duo, who batted together in all three matches, were never dismissed by the Sri Lankan bowlers.

While Shreyas registered scores of 57*, 74* and 73*, Jadeja made 3*, 45* and 22*. The right-left combination finished games off and found the boundary at will at the death, putting the Sri Lankan bowlers to the sword all around the ground and taking calculated risks throughout.

India's middle order was under focus coming into the series. With Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant missing, the Men in Blue needed new faces to step up. And Shreyas and Jadeja did just that.

#2 Spinners could be India's secret weapon in Australia

By sacrificing a batter, India managed to play three spinners in the dead rubber. Although only two of them - Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav - bowled, there were enough indications of how dangerous the bowling attack could be if the spinners fire in tandem.

In Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur, India have a pace battery that can deliver irrespective of personnel selected in Australia. Most other top teams have quality fast bowlers as well. So the difference-maker for India could be their spinners.

While Yuzvendra Chahal is finding form once again after being snubbed for last year's T20 World Cup, Bishnoi has been highly impressive in his international career so far. And Kuldeep, who clearly has the faith of captain Rohit Sharma, appears to be re-finding his feet too. Jadeja remains a solid restrictive option even though his bowling has suffered a bit recently.

Rohit believes in his spinners, who could be India's X-factor when the marquee ICC event rolls around Down Under.

#1 Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj are much more than just backups

Although Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah had bowled only seven overs each in the series, they were rested for the final T20I as India attempted to give their bench players some time in the middle. Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan came into the playing XI and immediately made an impact.

Bowling three overs each in the powerplay, Siraj and Avesh reduced Sri Lanka to 18/3 at the end of the field restrictions. While the former had Danushka Gunathilaka in the first over, Avesh dismissed the dangerous Lankan duo of Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka. Both generated good pace, bounce and swing in helpful conditions.

Siraj and Avesh showed their pedigree even though their T20I involvement has been limited so far. The composition of India's first-choice playing XI means that they can probably afford to play only two frontline seamers, but Siraj and Avesh are much more than backups. If they can play alongside Bumrah, the Men in Blue will have a fearsome pace attack that could trouble oppositions in Australia.

