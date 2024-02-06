3 positives for India from their tense win in the 2nd Test vs England

Led by Zak Crawley, England fought hard in the final innings of the second Test, but India managed to hold their nerve and clinch a 106-run win in Visakhapatnam on Monday, February 5.

It wasn't the most convincing performance from the hosts, who were carried by stellar individual performances from Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Plenty of key stars failed to deliver, while others were absent due to various reasons.

However, they were many productive takeaways from the contest, which saw India pull level in the five-match series and bounce back from a disappointing loss in the series opener in Hyderabad.

Here are three positives for India from their tense win in the second Test against England.

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are ushering in the next generation

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Two

India's batting lineup has already moved on from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, while others like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also close to the end of their careers. At such a time, it's important for the side to groom the next generation.

The Vizag Test saw two such players stand out. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been excellent since making his Test debut last year, and he continued in the same vein as he notched up a flawless double century in the first innings.

The real clincher was Shubman Gill, who made his first notable score at No. 3. Keeping India afloat in the second innings, the 24-year-old notched up a century in challenging circumstances to break a lean run of scores.

During the ongoing transition phase, each Test that features returns from the likes of Gill and Jaiswal will be a massive boon for the team.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing Ben Foakes: India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four

Jasprit Bumrah. Not much else needs to be said when it comes to the positives India gleaned from the second Test against England.

The ace fast bowler was at his deadly best as he registered the second-best match figures of his decorated Test career and further solidifed his scarcely unbelievable home record. On a pitch where the spinners were expected to shine, Bumrah stood out with nine wickets, six of which came in the first innings.

Bumrah has been exceptional since returning to the Test format following a lengthy layoff and hasn't shown any signs of the back issue that kept him out. The 30-year-old is in the best bowling form of his career, and India will cherish every delivery he has to offer.

#1 India pulled off a win despite being far from full strength

Ravindra Jadeja left a massive hole in the Indian XI for the third Test

India were without plenty of first-choice players in the Visakhapatnam Test due to various reasons. Despite that, though, they came up with a memorable win, against a strong opposition, that evened the scores in the series.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who played the first Test, were ruled out of the second. Virat Kohli continued to be missing from action, while Mohammed Shami and Rishabh Pant are also two regulars who didn't feature.

It was a testament to India's resolve, character and ability that they managed to get over the line even though they were shorthanded in all departments.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App