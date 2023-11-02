3 positives for Team India from their thumping 2023 World Cup win over Sri Lanka

Team India recorded their most convincing win of the 2023 World Cup as they brushed aside Sri Lanka by a whopping 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

India bundled out the Lankan Lions for less than 100 for the third time in the calendar year, with the first and second instances coming in January and September, respectively. The second innings of the World Cup clash was almost a repeat of the September meeting, which was the Asia Cup final where Sri Lanka were rolled over for 50.

The Men in Blue will now turn their attention to arguably their biggest test yet in the tournament - their upcoming clash against second-placed South Africa. They will take heart from their comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka, which provided several encouraging signs.

Here are three positives for Team India from their thumping 2023 World Cup win over Sri Lanka.

#3 The general ruthlessness of Team India have been almost scary to watch

India have brushed aside oppositions with ease.

With six wins from as many matches ahead of the Sri Lanka encounter, India could've gone through the motions and still ended up on the winning side against an opposition they've dominated this year.

However, they turned in a display so ruthless that it was almost scary to watch. It was the kind of display that tournament-winning sides dish out, with most of the batters and the bowlers contributing.

India managed all that without Hardik Pandya, who is arguably their most important ODI player and vice-captain. Kuldeep Yadav, their most threatening ODI bowler over the last year or so, bowled just two overs. Rohit Sharma, their high-impact batter in the powerplay who usually sets the tone, lasted two balls.

Despite all of that, the hosts won by 302 runs!

#2 Mohammed Siraj reached his best with the new ball

Mohammed Siraj ran through the Sri Lankan top-order.

Mohammed Siraj was in slightly indifferent form heading into the 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. He was taken out of the attack after just two overs against England, and there were certain calls for Mohammed Shami to take the new ball alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma persisted with Siraj, though, and reaped the rewards. The fast bowler was on the mark right from the outset, getting the ball to move considerably in both directions and hitting the perfect areas. He had three wickets by the time he bowled only seven balls.

Shami and Bumrah were firing on all cylinders earlier, and Siraj has now joined the party as well. That's a massive bonus for India.

#1 Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer got themselves back among the runs

Shreyas Iyer made an important half-century.

Siraj wasn't the only Indian player to break a middling run. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, who struggled to stamp their authority on the 2023 World Cup, came to the party with stroke-filled half-centuries.

Gill wasn't at his flawless best at the start of his innings but he worked himself into form, and it was only down to an extremely soft dismissal that he didn't breach the three-figure mark. It won't be long before the opener records his maiden World Cup century.

Shreyas, meanwhile, was imperious from the outset. He smacked six sixes in his aggressive knock, which assuaged several critics' claims that he needs to justify his place in the XI.

The newfound form of two batting mainstays will hold the Men in Blue in good stead going forward in the 2023 World Cup.

