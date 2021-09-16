3 possible candidates to replace Virat Kohli as India's T20 captain

Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the captain of the Indian team in the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup 2021. Kohli posted a note on Twitter stating that he wanted to be fresh and ready to lead India in Tests and ODIs and hence, wanted to continue as a batsman in T20Is.

In his announcement, Kohli said he was taking the decision considering his workload over the last 8-9 years, where he has played for the side in all three formats.

"I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket," Kohli wrote. "I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

On that note, here we take a look at the three possible candidates who can replace Virat Kohli as India's T20 captain:

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit is the leading candidate to replace Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma is the leading candidate to replace Virat Kohli as he has experience and is already one of the leaders in the Indian camp. He has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and him stepping in could be a seamless transition.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Sharma has captained India 10 times in ODIs, leading them to wins on eight occasions while losing twice. In T20Is, he has led India on 19 occasions, winning 15 and losing four.

The 34-year-old is largely believed to be a shrewd tactician, one that has the respect of the players and understands the dynamics of the side. He will have Virat Kohli as his support and hence, the right-hander should be a perfect fit to lead India in T20Is.

#2 Shreyas Iyer

Iyer can be a long-term prospect if he replaces Virat Kohli as the captain

If the selectors are looking to groom a player for future leadership roles, Shreyas Iyer could be appointed as the captain of the T20I side. Iyer has been brilliant for the Delhi Capitals and has also captained Mumbai on the domestic circuit.

He displayed great temperament and tenacity when he captained the Delhi Capitals and backed his players. After a brief stutter, Iyer looks to have finally settled into the Indian limited-overs side and this added responsibility could well elevate his game.

“Iyer is a brilliant player, captain and person. He’s definitely grown in stature in the last 12 months. Hopefully we can work together a bit more in the future,” Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting had said on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul can be a surprise successor to Virat Kohli

Over the last couple of years, KL Rahul has grown to be India's key batsman in T20Is. He was appointed the captain of Punjab Kings last season and although his team did not win the title, people praised Rahul's captaincy and his decision-making abilities.

He is a settled member of the Indian side and has finally nailed his spot in all three formats. It should give Rahul the confidence to shoulder the additional responsibility. If the selectors believe he can take the pressure associated with the captaincy, he could well be their choice.

