3 potential outcomes of Shreyas Iyer's incredible run in ODIs

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been in an incredible run of form in ODI cricket of late.

In 16 ODIs this calendar year, Shreyas has amassed 721 runs at an average of 60.08 and a strike rate of 91.85, with six fifties and one hundred to his name. He has seven 50+ scores in his last 11 innings, having made the No. 4 spot his own in the format.

India are likely to give Shreyas a long run in 50-over cricket as the batter has found a way to score big runs despite some obvious weaknesses. Here are three potential outcomes of Shreyas Iyer's incredible run in ODIs.

#3 India's top order could have the freedom to play more freely

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

The No. 4 spot has given the Team India management a severe headache very often. Right from the few months leading up to the 2019 World Cup to very recently, the think tank has tried out various names, with none of them truly stamping their authority on the position.

Finally, it seems like one man has. Shreyas Iyer has been superb at No. 4 for India, reeling off scores in almost every game and displaying remarkable consistency in various conditions. The insurance he gives at the position could make it much easier for the side to adopt the aggressive approach they've been talking about but haven't quite implemented yet.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are in a bit of a lull right now, but they could be freed up by the reliability of the batter after them. If the personnel changes to accommodate names like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, that'll be even better for India, since Shreyas Iyer could perform his trusted anchor role.

#2 Rishabh Pant might not find a place in Team India's playing XI

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Among those who have been tried out at No. 4, Rishabh Pant has been one of the standouts. He has played 16 of his 26 ODI innings at the position and strikes at 97.62, with two fifties and one hundred to his name. More importantly, the 24-year-old has been excellent since the start of 2021.

However, Shreyas Iyer has been so consistent that it's tough to see Pant steal a march over him to become India's first-choice No. 4. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul make up the other batters in the top six, and unless the young left-hander opens the innings - something he doesn't seem primed to do right now - he might be pushed out of the playing XI.

Rahul can don the gloves, and India have left-handed options in Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel who can be promoted if the need arises. Only two of Shreyas, Pant and Rahul can be picked right now, and it's clear who the frontrunners are.

#1 Shreyas Iyer could become an ODI captaincy candidate

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Split captaincy has been heavily discussed over the last two years, and India might be forced to move to a model where they have a different skipper in each format. While Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to make the grade in T20Is and Tests, he could emerge as a perfectly viable ODI candidate.

Rohit has his injury and form woes, apart from being 35 years old. Rahul has been highly uninspiring as a captain, both with his body language and his tactics. Hardik might not be able to sustain the rigors of 50-over cricket in every series he plays.

Shreyas, who has almost sealed a spot in India's playing XI, seems to be a good alternative. He has an excellent head on his shoulders, as evidenced by his temperament while batting as well as his leadership in the Indian Premier League.

