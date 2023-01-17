3 problems Shubman Gill needs to sort out to become an ODI batting great

The ODI format seems to be made for young batter Shubman Gill, who has almost sealed his place in Team India's playing XI.

Since making his ODI debut back in January 2019, Gill has gone from strength to strength. In 18 matches, the 23-year-old has amassed 894 runs at a superb average of 59.6 and an excellent strike rate of 103.71. He is well on his way to becoming a prolific batter in the format, but like any other young player, he has a few holes in his game.

Here are three problems Shubman Gill needs to sort out to become an ODI batting great.

#3 Shubman Gill has fallen victim to several soft dismissals

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Throughout 2022, the year in which Shubman Gill played the majority of his 18 ODIs, he fell victim to a slew of soft dismissals. The year started with a run-out, after which the opener was caught and bowled by Kyle Mayers while attempting a cheeky scoop in the 16th over of the innings.

Gill recovered to win the Player of the Series award against the West Indies and turned in excellent performances against Zimbabwe as well. But the pattern continued even in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, when Dasun Shanaka trapped him in front with an innocuous delivery on the stumps.

Gill is definitely on his way towards rectifying this, and he needs to avoid soft dismissals if he is to go from very good to great.

#2 Shubman Gill's conversion rate needs to get better

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Shubman Gill has crossed the 20-run mark in 15 of his 18 ODI innings, but he has only two hundreds and five fifties to show for. He has been dismissed twice in the 20s, twice in the 30s and twice in the 40s. The youngster has found ways to get out just after reaching his half-century as well.

Gill's conversion rate - making starts big scores - needs to get better. Virat Kohli, who has 64 fifties and 46 centuries, could be the benchmark for the young opener. Of course, having one of the greatest ODI batters ever as the standard might not be conducive to growth, but Gill definitely has the ability to scale the peaks Kohli has.

Solving problem #3 on this list will also lead to a marked improvement in problem #2.

#1 Shubman Gill is an LBW candidate against the inswinger

3rd One Day International: India v South Africa

Shubman Gill has fallen victim to spin only once in his ODI career so far. Pacers, on the other hand, have got the better of him 15 times in 18 innings.

Gill's tendency to play around his front pad has contributed to that significantly. He has only been trapped in front three times in the 50-over format, but the same shortcomings have been exploited in red-ball cricket at the international level. It has also led to other modes of dismissal, with the right-hander overcompensating.

There are very few holes in Gill's technique, but this is one of them. If he fixes it, he will become virtually impenetrable.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Will Shubman Gill end his ODI career with more than 10,000 runs? Yes No 0 votes