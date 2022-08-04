3 qualities of Rishabh Pant that make him a potential future Indian captain

It's hard to argue against Rishabh Pant being an all-format superstar for India in the years to come. After all, in what has been a relatively nascent international career, the wicketkeeper-batter has taken the world by storm with his accomplishments.

From his heroics in the historic Gabba win to reverse-scooping James Anderson for fun, the maverick batter has left the world gobsmacked with his audacity and panache. If anything, the fact that his best years are still well ahead of him only makes one wonder the searing heights that he could end up scaling.

He hasn't been averse to leadership either, having helmed the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a couple of seasons now. Most recently, he was named captain of the Indian team that took on South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home in June.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Rishabh Pant leads the scoring charts for India in 2022 Rishabh Pant leads the scoring charts for India in 2022 🔥🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IhGqUUMByX

Given that Pant will remain a mainstay in time to come, he could become associated with the tag of captaincy on a regular basis.

On that note, we analyze three reasons as to why he has the potential to succeed in the role in the future for India.

#1 Pant is confident by nature

His body language breathes positivity and confidence all the way. For a leader in any sphere of life, that's one of the de facto qualities one must possess.

The brand of cricket that the Delhi lad plays reflects confidence in his approach all the way. This has been no different irrespective of the format and despite being thrown into the deep end of captaincy quite early in his IPL career, he has shown the mettle for it over the last couple of seasons.

The wicket-keeper never gives the impression that he isn't the man calling the shots in the middle. Irrespective of how the decision transpires, his self-trust in his DRS decisions is another tick in the box, making him a viable candidate for the role for India in the future.

#2 Advantage of being a wicket-keeper

Conjecture believes a wicketkeeper possesses the natural qualities of a leader, given the bird's eye view of the playing arena that he or she gets. Just ask one of the finest, MS Dhoni, and you have your answer!

It's no different in Pant's case either - turn on the stump mic and you get to listen to him egging the bowlers on. In fact, he isn't one to shy away from offering suggestions to the on-field captain either. A case in point was the third T20I against the West Indies a couple of days ago, when he suggested that Rohit Sharma bring Deepak Hooda on owing to the presence of two left-handers.

All of this points towards Pant being a good thinker of the game and someone who is constantly in the thick of things. His constant desire to keep improving, vindicated by the giant strides he's taken on the wicketkeeping front, also tilts the scales in his favor as a solid captain for the future.

#3 Aggressive approach for a captain

A fearless and aggressive brand of cricket is what one associates Pant with. In many ways, it is archetypal of the style of play that the current Indian team lives by and it was something that stemmed out of Virat Kohli when he took charge of the Test team.

If India are to live by this approach in time to come, they will need a captain who can carry this template forward and remains a true testament to it. In Pant, there's an option to tick off this box to the 'T'.

That he hasn't shown any signs of toning down his aggressive intent with the bat in the IPL despite taking over the mantle of captaincy augurs well in the long run. He seems to have taken to the role rather seamlessly in that regard and ought to peak with it in time to come.

Do you reckon Rishabh Pant is the right man to lead India in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 times Rishabh Pant stunned the world with his choice of clothes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far