3 times Rishabh Pant stunned the world with his choice of clothes

There's no need to restate Rishabh Pant's credentials as a cricketer. The talismanic wicketkeeper-batter has ruled the roost in a short international career, establishing himself as a pivotal cog across formats for India.

That he's been able to do so in his own unique style enhances his reputation as a one-of-a-kind player. Many believe him to be a generational talent and given the start he has made to his career, it's hard to quash that notion.

Pant has generated a massive cult fan following which isn't restricted to his cricket alone. His wit and humor on the field aside, he's also quite the fashionista, something that his Instagram profile can vouch for.

The swashbuckling batter from Delhi sure aces the style quotient. We take a look at three such instances of the same, where he left the world stunned with his dressing sense.

#1 Nails the ripped jeans look

A ripped pair of jeans has a style of its own, doesn't it? The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper sure knows how to pull off the look as well, as vindicated by this monochrome image posted on his Instagram profile.

A rolled-up full-sleeve shirt adds to Pant's classy look while his watch goes perfectly in sync with the combination. With the look of a confident young man, the 24-year-old exudes shades of the modern-day youngster, attracting the attention of the masses in the process.

The post was captioned:

"Leave a little sparkle! Everywhere you go."

He sure has sparkled the masses with this attire, hasn't he?

#2 The all-white look

An amusing caption in one of Pant's recent posts read a famous dialog from the popular web series Mirzapur. His attire from the post, however, stands out distinctly, vindicating the fashionista in him.

They say there's elegance in simplicity and this combination of a white tee and trousers adds to the wicketkeeper's elegant look. Complementing it with a combination of a hand bracelet, a chain and a pair of shades gives the southpaw a dapper look that he pulls off to perfection.

Rounding it off, of course, is a pair of jet-black colored shoes with a tinge of white again. You know who to look up to for inspiration for a dashing look, don't you?

#3 The young lad's look

Pant doesn't fall behind when it comes to pulling off casual attire either. Just take a look at this combination of a hoodie and a pair of shorts and you have your answer.

A colorful looking hoodie gives him a vibrant look while maintaining the feel of a young boy. Combining it with a pair of blue shorts, he has nailed his contrast to perfection again with a tinge of variety courtesy of a pair of mismatched socks.

He captioned the post:

"Class ka sabse shareef ladka."

We all want to revisit our childhood and feel young again, don't we?

Also read: 3 alternate professions for Rishabh Pant

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far