3 most questionable decisions by BCCI selectors in 2023

Selection of the Indian cricket team has always been a matter of big debate. The selectors have a thankless job for they are unlikely to please everyone irrespective of how hard they try. Given the passion for the game in the country, there are numerous opinions over selections.

The last few months have been very tough for Indian cricket as far as the selection procedure is concerned. Former chief selector Chetan Sharma was already under fire following a tumultuous reign which saw India making news for the wrong reasons both on the field and off it. A sting operation earlier this year in which he made some shocking allegations forced him to quit.

India have been without a chief selector since February. The BCCI has only recently invited applications for the post of selector. It is likely that the chosen candidate will take over as the new chief of the selection committee.

There have been a few bizarre decisions taken by BCCI’s selectors over the last few months. In this feature, we look at three of the most questionable decisions by Indian selectors in 2023.

#1 Constantly snubbing Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan

The selectors’ refusal to give Sarfaraz Khan a chance in Test cricket despite his stupendous run has baffled fans as well as former cricketers. The 25-year-old right-handed batter has an exceptional record in first-class cricket. In 37 matches, he has scored 3505 runs at an average of 79.65, with 13 hundreds and nine fifties.

Looking specifically at his numbers in last year’s Ranji Trophy season, he amassed 556 runs in six matches for Mumbai, averaging 92.66 with three hundreds and one fifty. Despite his consistent performances with the willow, he was not picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has not been included in the squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies as well.

Slamming the selectors for constantly ignoring the Mumbai cricketer, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Today:

“Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team. Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well.”

Gavaskar was critical of the selectors earlier as well after Sarfaraz was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#2 Picking Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav of India is bowled by Nathan Lyon on Test debut.

In one of the most questionable moves in Indian cricket, limited-overs batting star Suryakumar Yadav was named in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The 32-year-old was picked for red-ball cricket primarily on the basis of his exploits in T20 cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Looking at his domestic record, he has played 48 first-class matches, scoring 1675 runs at an average of 46.52, with three hundreds and 13 fifties. The numbers are good no doubt, but not exceptional by any standards and definitely not one that cries for inclusion in the Test squad.

Since the selectors had picked him, the management were more or less obliged to prove that the move was a right one. The swashbuckling right-handed batter was thus handed a Test debut in the first match in Nagpur. He looked completely out of sorts and was bowled by Nathan Lyon for 8, looking for an expansive drive.

SKY did not feature in the remainder of the series and was dropped for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He has not been picked for the West Indies Tests as well. While the decision is an admission that the selectors had made the wrong move in the first place, dropping Suryakumar after just one Test innings is an equally bizarre call.

#3 Naming Ajinkya Rahane vice-captain for West Indies Tests

Ajinkya Rahane has been appointed vice-captain for the West Indies Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane’s recall to the Test team for the WTC final on the basis of a stupendous IPL 2023 season also met with mixed response. To his credit, the Mumbai batter grabbed his opportunity with both hands and registered scores of 89 and 46 even as India went down to Australia at The Oval.

While Rahane deserves credit for making a memorable return to the Test team, reappointing him as vice-captain for the West Indies tour is a rather shortsighted move.

You cannot take such a big decision on the basis of a player’s performance in just one match. Rahane is 35 and there are doubts over how long he can represent India in Test cricket, the excellent comeback notwithstanding.

