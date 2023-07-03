3 reasons why Ajit Agarkar is a good choice for BCCI chairman of selectors post

Former India player Ajit Agarkar who recently applied for a position in the national selection committee is according to media reports, in prime position to become the chairman of the committee.

The position has been vacant since February when the then incumbent, Chetan Sharma had ro resign from the position following a sting operation.

Agarkar was also in the news recently as the Delhi Capitals, where he was the assistant coach for two years, announced that the two parties were parting ways.

An announcement with regard to the chief selector could on the cards in the coming days. Here, we look at three reasons why Ajit Agarkar is a good choice for BCCI chairman of selectors post:

#1 Has tons of experience as a player

Ajit Agarkar has a wealth of experience as a player, having featured in 26 Tests, 191 ODIs, and four T20Is for India, in which he picked up 349 international wickets. He also played in the IPL for several years as part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.

This experience will be invaluable in the role of chairman of selectors, as he will be able to draw on his knowledge of the game to make informed decisions about the selection of the Indian team.

In the recent past, there has been criticism that India's selectors haven't played enough international cricket themselves. Hence, if he is indeed selected, Agarkar will be a good fit for the role,

#2 Has been active post retirement

Ajit Agarkar retired from all forms of the game in 2013-14 but has been quite active post his retirement, which is a huge positive. He has been an active commentator, which must have helped him remain up to date with the up and coming crop of players.

He has also served as the chairman of the Mumbai selection committee, the experience of which will surely help him in his similar role with the Indian Cricket Team.

He served as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 and 2023 IPL, a prominent role, considering the magnitide of the tournament. Hence, it's not like Agarkar will have to start afresh.

His roles post retirement have kept him conneceted to the game in which he prospered, which will be a great thing for Indian Cricket.

#3 His age, which is in the balance

Another criticism is recent time shas been regarding the age of the selectors. Pundits and fans have felt that the chosen ones have been too old to understand the changing climes of this generation and hence, their methods were outdated.

Ajit Agarkar's age is 45, which is neither too old and neither too young. He is old enough to take wise and bold decisions and young enough to be able to relate to the younger players and understand their needs. This factor could be crucial going forward.

