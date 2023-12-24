3 reasons why Arshdeep Singh should replace Mohammed Shami in India's squad for the South Africa Tests

India are all set to embark on the final assignment of their ongoing tour of South Africa, one that is also going to be their most challenging. The visitors will face off against the Proteas in a two-match Test series that will be part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

Unfortunately, India have been dealt a few blows ahead of the series, which will commence on December 26.

Mohammed Shami, who hasn't been in action since the 2023 World Cup, has been ruled out with injury. So has Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been replaced by Abhimanyu Easwaran. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has opted out of the tour due to personal reasons, with KS Bharat filling in.

India’s Test squad for the South Africa series: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KS Bharat (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna.

India are yet to name a replacement for Shami, who would've been one of the fixtures of their XI for the two Tests. Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar are among those in contention to slot in for the experienced fast bowler from the existing squad. Others like Jaydev Unadkat can be called up if needed.

However, India's best bet at replacing Shami could already be in their traveling contingent, in the form of Arshdeep Singh. While his first-class numbers may not make for impressive reading, there are several indications that suggest he could be a deadly weapon on South African soil.

Here are three reasons why Arshdeep Singh should replace Mohammed Shami in the Indian squad for the South Africa Tests.

#3 Arshdeep Singh has developed the ability to bowl long spells

Arshdeep Singh in action: Kent v Surrey - LV= Insurance County Championship

Arshdeep Singh signed with Kent to play five County Championship games earlier this year. With that, he seems to have improved his ability to bowl long spells.

Having played only 12 first-class games, Arshdeep doesn't have a wealth of red-ball bowling behind him. However, his endurance and consistency have gone from strength to strength of late, with the fast bowler sending down prolonged spells in the recently concluded ODI series without much of a problem from a fitness standpoint.

More importantly, Arshdeep's rhythm was on point even while bowling extended spells. Speaking of which...

#2 Arshdeep Singh was in excellent form in the ODI series

Arshdeep Singh picked up 10 wickets in the three ODIs

It wasn't just the length of his spells that stood out in the ODI series against South Africa. Arshdeep was a deadly weapon for the visitors throughout the assignment, picking up 10 wickets in the three matches at an economy rate of 3.51.

Arshdeep registered his maiden ODI five-fer in the series opener before continuing his good form in the remaining games, scalping two and three wickets respectively. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the opening game as well as the Player of the Series.

Arshdeep didn't seem to be in great form ahead of the ODI rubber, with his T20I returns dwindling. However, the longer formats seem to have benefited from the recent changes to his bowling. Having set the record straight and come up with a series-winning performance, the 24-year-old will be high on confidence.

#1 India could use a left-armer who can swing the ball both ways

Zaheer Khan is one of the only Indian left-armers to have enjoyed success in Tests

Left-arm fast bowlers have been hard to come by for Team India, particularly in Test cricket. In Arshdeep, they could have a bowler who can be invested in for the long run.

Pace is not as big a factor in Test cricket, something Arshdeep will benefit from. The youngster has all the makings of a quality red-ball bowler, including the ability to swing the ball both ways and mix things up with well-directed bouncers.

To put that into context, South Africa could field as many as two left-arm pacers in their XI for the first Test, with Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger being the candidates. India would do well to pose a similar threat to the Proteas with the inclusion of Arshdeep.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Should Arshdeep replace Shami in the Test squad? Yes No 2 votes