3 reasons why Australia can beat Pakistan in Sydney Test

Australia and Pakistan will finish the ongoing three-match Test series by playing the final game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) that gets underway on Wednesday, January 3. While the Aussies have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, there are still crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points for Pakistan to play for apart from pride.

It's perhaps why quite a few eyebrows were raised when the decision was made to rest Shaheen Afridi from the third Test and play off-spinner Sajid Khan instead. Young Saim Ayub is set to make his Test debut at the expense of Imam-ul-Haq. The Aussies have continued their juggernaut at home and have named an unchanged side.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Australia could be too much to handle for the visitors in Sydney:

#3 Shaheen Afridi's absence

The scrutiny surrounding Shaheen Afridi being rested is understandable given just how crucial the left-arm pacer is to Pakistan's chances. He combined well with Mir Hamza in the previous Test where Pakistan competed right till the end and came close to beating the Aussies.

While the conditions in Sydney warranted playing a specialist spinner, it coming at the expense of Shaheen might significantly weaken the Pakistan bowling attack. If they don't start well, the visitors could be in for a long Test match, with the potential of Australia batting them out of the game looming large.

#2 Pakistan's woeful Test record in Australia

Although Pakistan last beat Australia in a Test match in Sydney, it came way back in 1985. They have lost their last 16 Tests in a row Down Under and that's an incredibly horrific record that the visitors would want to wipe off.

The hosts will also be emotionally charged, with David Warner playing his last Test match. This could unite the Aussies to give one final heroic farewell to the veteran opener and could get them to perform at their very best.

#1 MCG defeat could deflate Pakistan's hopes

Pakistan's fielding has been below par, to say the least, during the ongoing Test series. Had Abdullah Shafique held onto an easy catch of Mitchell Marsh, Pakistan could have been in the driver's seat to win the Test.

While Pakistan may take heart from the fight they showed, the fact that they missed out despite coming so close might also affect their morale, especially given the fact that they have lost the series. Australia could well have an opportunity to flex their muscles against the beleaguered visitors.

