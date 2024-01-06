3 reasons why Australia should try Steve Smith as an opener in Test cricket

The recently concluded third Test between Australia and Pakistan marked David Warner's retirement from red-ball cricket at the international level. The veteran opener, who has been part of the Test setup for over a decade, walked away from the format in front of a packed house at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

A spot has now opened up at the top of the order. Australia face the West Indies in a Test series less than two weeks from now, and they have some decisions to make when it comes to Warner's replacement.

One idea that has been doing the rounds is having Steve Smith, who currently bats at No. 4, move to the top alongside Usman Khawaja. The decorated batter has never opened the batting in Test cricket before but seems keen on the move, having expressed a willingness to take on the challenge.

Here are three reasons why Australia should try Steve Smith as an opener in Test cricket.

#3 The other alternatives aren't great, and if anyone can succeed, it's Steve Smith

Cameron Bancroft is one of the contenders to take over from David Warner

Warner recently threw his weight behind Marcus Harris to replace him at the top. However, the 31-year-old averages just 25.29 after 14 Tests and under 40 at the domestic level.

The other options are Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft. Like Harris, Renshaw and Bancroft both average less than 30 in Tests and less than 40 at the first-class level.

The quality of the Sheffield Shield has arguably gone down lately, and despite that, Renshaw and Harris are averaging just above 30 in the 2023/24 campaign. Bancroft has had a better season, with a league-high 512 runs at 56.88, but he is a player with clear technical issues.

In contrast, Smith is a player who has piled on the runs at the highest level. If anyone can succeed as an opener, it's him. Had Australia managed to groom an ideal successor for Warner, it would've made sense to keep things stable by having Smith in the middle order. But without any readymade replacements available, he might be the best option.

#2 The likes of Cameron Green can slot into the middle order

Cameron Green found himself outside the XI against Pakistan

Australia must also ensure that the middle order is sufficently manned when Steve Smith moves to the top. Luckily for them, there are plenty of players waiting in the wings.

The most notable one is Cameron Green, who found himself outside the playing XI during Australia's recent assignment against Pakistan. The young all-rounder is one of the most promising players in the world and has already proven his worth in Test cricket.

Even if Australia want to test out a Shield performer instead of having another pace-bowling all-rounder in Green, doing it in the middle order will be an easier task. They've experienced the pitfalls of having unstable openers before and wouldn't want to fall into the same abyss.

#1 Steve Smith could use a new challenge after his indifferent middle-order form

Steve Smith walks back after being dismissed: Australia v Pakistan - Men's 3rd Test: Day 3

Steve Smith is arguably the greatest Test batter Australia have produced since Sir Don Bradman, but he hasn't been at his imperious best of late.

In 2023, Smith made just 929 runs in 13 Tests at an average of 42.23, which is a figure well below his career average of 57.99. His strike rate took a hit too, with oppositions finetuning their plans against him.

Ever since Neil Wagner bombarded Smith with short stuff, the 34-year-old has looked rather uncomfortable at the crease. He hasn't been able to work his way through tough periods and specific strategies by the opposition, having thrown his wicket away or been out-thought.

A move up to the top could ease Smith's restlessness, with less likelihood of oppositions having set plans against him. He might be itching for a new challenge after his brief period of inconsistency in the middle order, and that could bring the best out of him.

Smith is a champion player, and champion players generally welcome challenges. He is a man who has always been at his best when tested, and that's just what'll happen if he opens the batting.

