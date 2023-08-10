3 reasons why Australia trying Steven Smith as opener in T20Is is the right move

Steven Smith is one of very few ODI regulars named in Australia's T20I squad for a three-match series in South Africa beginning on August 30.

Most of the others have been rested with an eye on a run of ODIs in the Rainbow Nation and India before the World Cup. There were a number of interesting faces selected for the T20s, with Mitchell Marsh named captain.

Chief selector George Bailey highlighted Smith's purple patch as an opener during his brief stint with the Sydney Sixers earlier this year as something he wanted to see him replicate at the international level. Smith played a solitary game at the T20 World Cup at home last year as the then defending champions bowed out in the Super 12 stage.

Former captain Michael Clarke recently called out Australia's 'confusion' in selection policy over the last 15 months. Speaking to the Sky Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast, he felt that Smith's selection now was embarrassing for the selectors while also expressing his shock at the batter warming the bench at the T20 World Cup.

Clarke also went on to mention how the superstar batter has not bagged a stint in the IPL for a while now.

Time will tell if the selectors have got it right or not. But here's a look at three reasons why Smith as an opener in T20Is is the right move forward:

#1 It hasn't worked for Smith in the middle order in T20Is

As versatile as Smith is across formats, there's no denying that he hasn't lived up to his potential in T20Is. An average of 25.2 at a strike rate of 125.22 in 51 innings in the format do not justify his caliber and class as a batter.

He boasts of an excellent record at No. 3 in T20Is, having scored three half-centuries in 18 innings at an average of 34.94 and a strike rate of 139.05. But with Mitchell Marsh locked in at that spot and Smith's returns tapering off lower down the order, it is hard to accomodate him below.

It certainly makes sense then to play Smith as an opener to give him a new lease of life in this format. His returns at No. 3 testify the advantage of giving him more time, as well as the advantage of the field restrictions to unleash the best version of himself.

#2 This might time to tap into his Big Bash League form

At the conclusion of Australia's international home summer in January this year, Smith turned out for the Sydney Sixers in five BBL games. He amassed 346 runs at an average of 86.50 and a sensational strike rate of 174.74, scoring two consecutive centuries and a half-century in the process.

Beyond the numbers, however, there were three key factors that stood out with Smith's scintillating run of form at the time - range, field manipulation and raw aggression.

It is a known fact that Smith is a very strong player through the leg-side. In those five games for the Sixers, he took it up by a couple of notches and unleashed stunning shots behind square at will. He also shuffled across in his crease to manipulate the field.

The standout element, though, was Smith's sheer no-nonsense intent. There was no room for sighters, and he was a man who was keen to show that he still has plenty to offer in this format.

Australia have duly taken note of the same, and handing him the opportunity to attempt it on the international circuit couldn't have come at a better time.

#3 Smith's inclusion will cover bases over both spin and pace

Steve Smith (L) up top and Glenn Maxwell (R) in the middle order lend wings to the Australian batting composition (File image).

Marsh will likely slot in at No. 3. He will be followed by an outstanding engine room in South Africa, with Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Tim David headlining it. Having been rested for the T20I leg of the tour, you'd think Marcus Stoinis ought to return to the mix too after an outstanding T20 World Cup last year.

Keeping in mind the likelihood of sluggish pitches at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in 2024, this is the kind of engine room Australia will be pleased with. Maxwell and David's prowess as destructive match-winners is well-known, as is their ability to take down spin. The same can be said about Inglis, who is an outstanding player of spin in his own right.

The confusion that Australia might have had over Smith's batting spot is no longer the case with a middle order such as this one. If anything, his presence at the top only strengthens the batting lineup, should the need for a sheet anchor arise.

This lineup utilizes every player at their most effective spot, and having Smith up top reduces the chances of anyone either batting out of position or coming in too late.

What do you make of the plan to use Steven Smith as an opener in the upcoming T20I series in South Africa? Have your say in the comments section below!

