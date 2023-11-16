3 reasons why Australia will beat South Africa in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash

The second semifinal of the 2023 World Cup will see Australia face off against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

Pat Cummins and his men started the tournament in slightly disappointing fashion but have now well and truly come into their own. Following early defeats to India and South Africa, the Aussies have reeled off seven wins on the trot and come into this clash high on form and confidence.

While the Proteas have been one of the teams to watch out for as well, they might be outmatched on Thursday. Here are three reasons why Australia will beat South Africa in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash.

#3 History has a say in matches like a World Cup semifinal

New Zealand v South Africa: Semi Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

It's been 24 years, but the 1999 World Cup semifinal is still brought up whenever there's a high-profile Australia vs South Africa clash. The Proteas have never been able to live down that day, when they squandered a winning position.

History has a say in matches as important as a World Cup semifinal, where the mental aspect is far more significant than it normally is. Unfortunately for South Africa, history isn't on their side, with their semifinal loss to New Zealand in 2015 being another tough defeat that's fresh in memory.

Australia are the seasoned five-time world champions with plenty of experience and pedigree in their ranks, while South Africa are the team that seemingly shrink on the biggest of stages. Whether that's true or not is up for debate, but the mental edge is likely with the Aussies.

#2 Australia have Adam Zampa to control the middle-overs phase

Adam Zampa is the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup

South Africa have made the most of the middle-overs phase in the 2023 World Cup.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have been severe on spin, while the likes of David Miller and Marco Jansen have contributed with the bat as well. Quinton de Kock batting through the innings in many of the Proteas' matches has also helped matters.

The key to South Africa's success lies between overs 11 and 40, and that's a phase where Australia have a bowler capable of disrupting opposition plans with ease. Adam Zampa, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, is in excellent form right now.

Zampa will enjoy bowling at the Eden Gardens, where there has been appreciable turn on offer. While he was taken to the cleaners by Klaasen and Co. in an ODI series preceding the World Cup, the leg-spinner is a lethal weapon who could prove decisive on Thursday.

#1 Australia's batters have found their feet at the right time

Mitch Marsh took Bangladesh to the cleaners

Australia are a slightly top-heavy team, but that isn't much of a problem when the batters are in the kind of destructive form they are in now.

Mitchell Marsh pulverized the Bangladesh bowling attack to record one of the Aussies' five highest individual scores in World Cups, while David Warner has been one of the standout batters in the tournament so far. Steve Smith looked fluent in the last game as well.

Travis Head has failed in a couple of matches recently. But the aggressive southpaw, who announced his return from injury with a blistering hundred earlier in the World Cup, is due a big score.

South Africa's biggest strength is their power-packed batting lineup, something that usually gives them the edge in head-to-head matchups. Against Australia, though, they might find themselves faced with an equally capable opposition.

