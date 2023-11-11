5 highest scores by an Australian in ODI World Cups ft. Mitchell Marsh

Australia are undoubtedly the most successful team in the history of ODI World Cups, across both men's and women's cricket.

The Kangaroos have clinched the men's title five times and the women's title a staggering seven times. That easily makes them the most decorated side in the history of cricket's most prestigious competition.

The 2023 World Cup has seen Australia snap a rough run of form at the start of the tournament and put on an impressive seven-game winning streak. Their latest one was an eight-wicket thumping of Bangladesh, where Mitchell Marsh wrote himself into the history books.

Here are the five highest scores by an Australian in ODI World Cups.

#5 Alyssa Healy - 170 vs England in the 2022 World Cup final

One of the greatest World Cup knocks ever played, Alyssa Healy was in her element in the 2022 final. Taking on England, the opening batter made an incredible 170 to help the Aussies to a facile 71-run win.

Healy made England pay for their decision to field first, striking 26 fours in her 138-ball effort. Interestingly, she didn't clear the boundary even once as Australia made 356-5.

Three-fers from Jess Jonassen and Alana King meant that England were never really ahead of the eight ball in the chase, despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's brilliant unbeaten 148.

Healy was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament, with 509 runs.

#4 Mitchell Marsh - 177* vs Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh cleared the boundary with ease on Saturday.

One of two entries in the list from the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Mitchell Marsh played a knock for the ages against Bangladesh on Saturday.

In Australia's final game of the league stage, Marsh thumped 17 fours and nine sixes to make a mockery of the 307-run target Bangladesh had set them after being asked to bat. He put on impressive partnerships with David Warner and Steve Smith to help his side over the line with 32 deliveries to spare.

Australia, who face South Africa in the second semifinal next week, will hope that Marsh can come up with more such displays.

#3 David Warner - 178 vs Afghanistan in 2015 World Cup

David Warner has been going strong in World Cups from 2015, when he featured in the marquee event for the first time.

In a Pool A game against Afghanistan, Warner hammered 178 off 133 to take Australia to a massive 275-run win. He received support from Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell but did the bulk of the heavy lifting before being dismissed in the 38th over, missing out on an excellent chance to breach the double-century mark.

Warner was obviously adjudged the Player of the Match. The Aussies went on to win the World Cup and add a fifth trophy to their stacked cabinet.

#2 Glenn Maxwell - 201* vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

How did Glenn Maxwell do what he did?

In one of the most improbable innings ever played in cricket, Glenn Maxwell smashed the only ODI double century while chasing to help Australia pull off a miraculous win against Afghanistan.

Maxwell, hobbling through a painful bout of cramps and barely moving his feet, plundered 21 fours and 10 sixes. Australia, who were tottering at 91/7, eventually chased down 292, thanks to the dynamic all-rounder's unbelievable blitzkrieg.

Maxwell sat out the Kangaroos' game against Bangladesh but is expected to be raring to go against South Africa.

#1 Belinda Clark - 229* vs Denmark in 1997 World Cup

Two-time World Cup winner Belinda Clark is one of the greatest cricketers ever produced by Australia. The star batter produced an all-timer of a knock against Denmark during the Aussies' run to the 1997 title.

Clark hammered a hapless Denmark side into submission with an unbeaten double century, featuring 22 fours. Australia made a monstrous 412-3 in their 50 overs before skittling out Denmark for a mere 59 to record a landslide win.

