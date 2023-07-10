3 reasons why Avesh Khan's recall for India's T20 series vs WI is the right move

Avesh Khan made his return to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming away series against West Indies. The right-arm pacer last played a T20I match for India on August 31, 2022, against Hong Kong in the group stage of the Asia Cup.

Khan has played 15 T20Is so far, scalping 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.11 runs per over. The right-arm pacer has been inconsistent with his performances in the shortest format of the game. He had a forgettable IPL season this year with the Lucknow Super Giants as well.

Still, the BCCI have given Avesh Khan another chance to prove himself in the game's shortest format. In this listicle now, we will look at the three reasons why recalling Khan for the West Indies T20Is was the right move:

#1 Avesh Khan lost his place in Indian T20I team due to illness

India v Hong Kong - DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

Avesh Khan lost his place in the Indian T20I team because of fever. He was in the playing XI for the Asia Cup group stage match against Hong Kong. However, he fell sick, which is why India had to leave him out of the playing XI for the next match against Pakistan. Subsequently, his illness ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

Notably, Khan played in the home ODI series against South Africa in October 2022, but he was not considered for any T20I series.

Khan has finally returned to the T20I squad now and will have a fair chance to prove himself in the shortest format of the game during the five-match T20I series against West Indies.

#2 Avesh Khan can be a key player for India in Asian Games

India v South Africa - 4th T20 (Image: Getty)

BCCI has confirmed that the Indian men's cricket team will participate in the Asian Games this year. This tournament will be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The format of the Asian Games cricket tournament will be T20Is. With the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup set to take place in September and October, respectively, BCCI will keep the main players of the ODI team away from the Asian Games.

Khan can be a crucial player for India at the Asian Games. He understands T20 cricket well and if he gets proper chances in the format before the mega event, he can bring his 'A' game to the table during the men's cricket event in Hangzhou.

#3 Avesh Khan can become a long-term asset for India

India v South Africa - 4th T20 (Image: Getty)

India's T20I team needs fast bowlers who can clock around 140kmph. Khan can touch that mark when in rhythm and knows how to take wickets in the slog overs.

In a do-or-die T20I match of the series against South Africa last year, Khan bowled a match-winning spell of 4/18 in Rajkot. If groomed well, the 26-year-old fast bowler can become a long-term asset for India in T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes