3 reasons why Bangladesh are genuine semi-final contenders for the 2023 World Cup

Despite having been on the circuit for a long time now, Bangladesh have failed to stamp their authority as a world-class cricket team. They have struggled against the big teams and have failed to show consistency.

In the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Bangladesh won only two games - against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The disappointing part is that they have some sensational players like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman in their team and yet, they've regularly fallen short in crunch moments.

However, this year presents another opportunity for Bangladesh, with the ICC Cricket World Cup set to be played in India. While they may not be favorites, they do stand a genuine chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the marquee event. Here's why:

#1 Conditions on offer

While Bangladesh have struggled overseas, they have done exceedingly well in home conditions. In recent times, teams like India, Australia, New Zealand and England have found it challenging to beat Bangladesh in their own den.

The World Cup later this year will be played in India, where conditions will be quite similar to those found in Bangladesh. It should not come as a huge surprise if they manage to beat some of the top teams over the course of the tournament.

#2 Recent Form

Bangladesh have done well in ODIs in recent times

Bangladesh have been in phenomenal form over the last few months, especially in ODI cricket. In March last year, Bangladesh traveled to South Africa for an ODI series and beat the Proteas 2-1. They also beat India in an ODI series in Bangladesh in December.

Hosting England earlier this month, the Tigers gave them a run for their money before eventually going down 1-2. These performances against top opposition are testament to the fact that they are in good touch in a format which is of utmost importance this year.

#3 Experienced pool of players

The Bangladesh ODI outfit has a lot of experience with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed. It is also possible that Mahmudullah will return to the side and there are quite a few exciting youngsters like Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the team. This mix of experience and youth could work wonders for Bangladesh later this year.

