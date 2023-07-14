3 reasons why David Warner should be dropped for the 4th Ashes Test

Australia opener David Warner is under the pump due to his poor showing with the bat in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes series. He did well with a half-century in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's that Australia won owing to a late-order collapse from England, but he has not quite been his usual prolific self in the series.

In the six innings that he has played so far, he has amassed just 141 runs at an average of 23.50. He has just one half-century to his name, to go with three single-digit scores.

What will be more worrying for the New South Welshman is that he has become almost a sitting duck for England paceman Stuart Broad, getting out to him on three of the six occasions he has walked out to bat. At Headingley especially, it seemed as if it was only a matter of time before the lanky seamer got to him, thanks to his consistent line and length and the odd movement off the seam.

A lot of opinions have been discussed across the cricketing world about Warner's place in the Australian starting eleven for the fourth Test, to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from Wednesday, July 19. If England win this Test, they will be able to come back into the series and make it 2-2. However, if Australia manage to either draw or win it, they will retain the Ashes. While a few pundits have called for Warner's exclusion, some have put their trust in him and backed him to come good in Manchester.

Those calling for Warner's axing have pointed out that the Australian selectors have a nice little headache for themselves given that Cameron Green is fit and back in the reckoning. Mitchell Marsh, who was Green's replacement for the Headingley Test, has made himself undroppable owing to the fabulous century he scored in the first innings. Therefore, it is only natural that someone has to be dropped at Old Trafford for both Green and Marsh to be accommodated.

Warner's backers, on the other hand, have pointed out how he is often at his best when his back is to the wall and everything seems to be going against him. They have also pointed to his fantastic record and argued as to why he needs just one innings to come back into form.

Here at Sportskeeda, we bring to you three reasons why we think that Warner should be dropped for the fourth Test and make way for another player.

3. It will give David Warner a well-deserved mental break

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day Two

Warner has been under scrutiny for a long time, and he rightly deserves a small break away from the rigours of the game. The pressure that playing the game at the highest level imposes upon its participants gets quite challenging at times, and it seems to be the case with Warner at this moment. It is not as if he has become an ordinary player all of a sudden, or lost his reflexes due to his advancing age. It's a simple matter of him going through a rough patch.

Lots of players have gone through such patches and emerged from them stronger and better than before. At such times, when it seems that the glare of the media and the weight of the world is on his shoulders, it will do Warner a world of good if he is asked by the Australian team management to take a mental break from the game, recharge his batteries and come back fresher. This might also help in increasing his longevity in the longest form of the game, despite Warner's insistence that he wants to sail off into the sunset after the New Year's Test in 2024.

2. It will allow Australia to try a left-hand, right-hand combination

Marnus Labuschagne can be promoted up the order

If Warner is indeed left out, the inevitable question of who will replace him comes up. A lot of people have been advocating for the promotion of Travis Head up the order, but it does not seem fair to move him from his favoured position at number five. Head has done extremely well for his country in the recent past at number five, and despite having opened before, should not be bulldozed into it.

Marnus Labuschagne is a good option as Warner's replacement. Coming in as he does at number three, he will not find it to be too big a shock to open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja. Another factor that works in Labuschagne's favour is that he is a right-hander. This will allow Australia to impose the difficulties of bowling to a right-hand, left-hand pair upon England. Khawaja and Labuschagne can trouble England's bowlers and constantly force them to change their lines as well as ask Ben Stokes to alter his field placements. This is something that Stokes will not exactly be looking forward to.

1. It will give England something new to tackle

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 3rd Test Match: Day One

England, right on the back of their stupendous come-from-behind win in the third Test, have momentum on their side. Knowing that Warner will walk out to open the Australian innings with Usman Khawaja in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, they will not have anything new to plan for. Skipper Ben Stokes will be more than happy to continue bringing Broad on and ask him to diffuse the situation.

However, if Australia bring someone else instead of Warner, England will have to plan differently. What's more, this will also force England to respond to the new situation in a distinctive manner. Also, if Australia spring this surprise upon England on the morning of the first day's play, it will be interesting to note how the latter bring themselves to adjust to the situation immediately. They will have to work a way out to breach into the new opener's defences while letting the other batsmen remain scot-free. This might end up playing into the hands of the tourists, giving them a big advantage.

