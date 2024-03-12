3 reasons why Deepti Sharma's improved form is a massive boost for India

As UP Warriorz (UPW) ended their league stage of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, Deepti Sharma's incredible turnaround was their biggest positive.

While the southpaw couldn't take her team over the line against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, she played an incredible knock of 88* off 60 balls and silenced all the debates surrounding her strike rate and ball-striking ability. It was Deepti's third consecutive half-century in WPL 2024.

The star all-rounder has a staggering 295 runs in the tournament and is also the Orange Cap holder. This is along with her 10 wickets that sees her in second position on the highest wicket-takers list.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Deepti Sharma's stunning form is a welcome boost for the Indian team:

#3 Deepti Sharma's form gives India more batting depth

Deepti Sharma's three fifties this season came in situations where she batted higher in the order for UPW. However, with Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh in the Indian ranks, the highest Deepti could bat still seems to be at No. 6. This gives India even more depth in their batting.

Having faced scrutiny for not delivering the big shots in crunch moments, the all-rounder seems to have worked hard on her power-hitting skills, especially down the ground. Those skills were on display in WPL 2024 and Indian fans certainly have a reason to be optimistic about watching Deepti do the same in Indian colours.

#2 Ideal foil to Richa Ghosh

Another Indian player having a terrific WPL season is wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, playing the finisher's role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The youngster has shown great ability to play the big shots almost at will and has already become a crucial component of India's middle order.

If Deepti Sharma can replicate her current form for the Indian team, she can form a formidable finishing combination with Richa. This could prove to be a massive point of difference for the Women in Blue and would give their lower middle-order extra solidity.

#1 Deepti is crucial for India's T20 World Cup hopes

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be played in Bangladesh in September-October later this year and it is a given that spinners will play a crucial role. Deepti Sharma has often been India's go-to spinner in such big tournaments and her form will naturally impact her team's chances.

If Deepti can sustain this form with the bat in the showpiece event as well, it will give India massive confidence to play an extra spinner if needed to add more muscle to their bowling.

Deepti's form with the bat can also directly impact her confidence with the ball, giving India the all-round package they need to end their ICC Trophy drought.

