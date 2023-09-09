3 reasons why Devon Conway is currently the best all-format batter in the world

In the first of the four-ODI series between England and New Zealand, the Kiwis, under Tom Latham, put up an outstanding performance to defeat the hosts by eight wickets in Cardiff. The game was the first ODI between the two sides since the eventful final of the 2019 World Cup.

Having won the toss, the Kiwis elected to bowl first and conceded a total of 291 runs. But they made light weight of the chase, completing it with 4.2 overs to spare. The stars of the show were Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, both of whom scored centuries.

Conway was adjudged the Player of the Match for his measured knock which was perfect in conditions that were not easy by any stretch of imagination. His innings was another reminder of his growing stature in world cricket.

The southpaw, who made his debut in 2020, has become a consistent performer for the Blackcaps and is currently one of the best in the globe, across formats. On that note, here's a look at three reasons why Devon Conway is currently the best all-format batter in the world:

#1 Form across formats

Devon Conway has been in terrific form in all three formats in recent times. In Tests, he has scored 485 runs in his last six games, which include a century and four fifties. In ODIs, he has scored three tons and a fifty in his last seven games, which have all come in 2023.

New Zealand have not played a lot of T20Is recently but Conway has done well in various T20 leagues. In this year's season of the Indian Premier League, he notched up 672 runs at an average of more than 50 coupled with a strike rate of close to 140. He played a crucial part in Chennai Super Kings' title win.

#2 Performance in different conditions

Devon Conway, in the short international career that he has had, has done well in most countries, which makes him one of the best in the world. At home, he has excelled in all three formats, averaging over 50, 60 and 70 in Tests, T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

Overseas, he has played Test cricket in only England and Pakistan and has done well in both countries. He has one ton and three fifties in England while in Pakistan, he has a century and a fifty.

In the 50-over format, Conway has scored centuries in England, India and Pakistan, which are not easy places for a touring batter. He hasn't really dominated in T20Is outside New Zealand but his contributions in different T20 leagues across the globe are testimony to the fact that he is a master of most conditions.

#3 Tough role and ability to switch gears

Devon Conway opens the batting, which is one of the toughest jobs in the game of cricket. But he also has the ability to adapt to different situations.

He can play long, patient innings in Tests, and can also play smart and measured knocks in ODIs. In T20Is, he can be destructive and score quickly.

Conway's role at the top of the order is a challenging one and as such, his adaptability and consistent returns, make him one of the best in the world at the moment.