3 reasons why England need to move on from Jos Buttler as ODI captain after 2025 Champions Trophy exit

After England's exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy, several questions have risen on Jos Buttler's captaincy, particularly in the ODI format. A defeat against Afghanistan in a must-win game shattered their hopes of making the semifinals, crashing out of yet another ICC event.

England failed to chase down a target of 326 runs, falling short and being bowled out for 317 in the end. Earlier, they also lost their opening game to Australia. As a result of two successive defeats, Jos Buttler and his troops have been knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy from the group stages.

After their triumph at the 2022 T20 World Cup, England's white-ball cricket, particularly ODI cricket, has witnessed a considerable slump. They suffered a 0-3 defeat against India in the recent three-match ODI series and are now out of the Champions Trophy as well.

That said, here are three reasons why England should consider moving on from Jos Buttler as their ODI captain.

#3 England are missing Jos Buttler the batter

Captaining the team certainly seems to have taken an effect on Jos Buttler's batting as well. He has often changed his batting position, which has created an imbalance and has kept Buttler away from realizing his true potential with the bat.

In his last 10 white-ball innings (ODI, T20I, and Champions Trophy combined), he has managed to score just two half-centuries. In the five ODIs that he has played in 2025 in particular, Buttler has managed to score only 153 runs at an average of 30.60 and a strike-rate of 87.93.

Therefore, he will be able to contribute more as a batter than what he has been able to as a captain in this format for England, who are definitely missing Buttler the batter at the moment.

#2 Failure in consecutive ICC events

Post the 2022 T20 World Cup, England have failed in consecutive ICC events. In the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, they failed to even make it past the group stage. While they made it to the semifinal of the 2024 T20 World Cup, they crashed out after a defeat against India.

And now, in the 2025 Champions Trophy, they have once again failed to progress beyond the group stage, all with Jos Buttler at the helm. Their performance in recent ICC events has gone down, quite visibly.

Talking of his captaincy record in ODIs, England have won only 18 out of 44 games under the leadership of Buttler, suffering 25 defeats in this period, which translates to a poor win percentage of only 41.86%.

#1 Fresh ideas could help England ahead of 2027 World Cup

The next ODI World Cup is not too far away and will be held in 2027. As England will look to begin preparing for the mega event rightaway looking at their consistent failures, it is also the ideal time to look for a new ODI captain and move beyond Jos Buttler.

This could be the right time for England to bring in a new captain and groom him, allowing him to gain some experience and confidence before the 2027 ODI World Cup. A new mind and fresh ideas could benefit them as well.

Moreover, should Buttler continue leading the side, he will have a lot of baggage going into the 2027 World Cup as a captain. Therefore, a new leader with no baggage of failure will also help England.

