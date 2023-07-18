3 reasons why England recalling James Anderson for 4th Ashes test is the right move 

The veteran pacer James Anderson will make a return to the England Playing XI for the fourth test of the Ashes 2023.

The Ashes 2023 series has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride, with close games and intense verbal exchanges, Alex Carey's controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow in the second Test, and England's comeback in the third Test.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of Australia, who need one more win to clinch the latest edition of the Ashes and a draw to retain the urn. While Australia has held their cards close to their chests, England have disclosed their starting lineup for the forthcoming match.

England, who desperately want to win at Old Trafford, have made just one change to their side from their previous outing. Ollie Robinson makes way for Anderson.

Statistically, Robinson has scalped 10 wickets in three games, while Anderson has three wickets in two appearances.

James Anderson was recalled to feature in his home ground after Robinson struggled with some back spasms in the previous game. However, he was considered fit to play, so the decision from England is more of a tactical call.

On that note, let's discuss how the addition of James Anderson will boost England's chances going into Old Trafford.

#3 Adding an extra tooth to the bowling

The Old Trafford pitch has traditionally been known as a bowling surface, and with a tinge of grass left on it, it becomes a bowler's paradise.

Unlike Lord's, where bowlers looked to bowl cross-seam deliveries from good length mostly, they will look to bowl a lot fuller and invite batters to make mistakes.

Who better than James Anderson to move the ball both ways from around 4-6 meters length?

In these conditions, his extra pace compared to Robinson makes him a more difficult customer to handle for the Aussies.

#2 Favorable Match-ups

James Anderson likes playing at Old Trafford, as he averages just 22.03 here, picking up 37 wickets in 10 matches. =

With Mark Wood at the other end, bowling hard lengths with his express pace, batters would tend to stay mostly at backfoot. This will provide a great chance for the 40-year-old to get rid of key players like Steve Smith and David Warner, who would look to play positively against him.

#1 Point to prove

Though England's Test captain called it "a rest" for James Anderson in the third test at Lord's, it was clearly visible that the pacer was eventually getting caught by his age as he was not bowling at full tilt.

He was looking like a pale shadow of himself, resulting in England restructuring their bowling line-up with the likes of Mark Wood and Chris Woakes.

With ample rest for the body and the sound of retirement going around, he will definitely look to stamp his authority and will be raring to go after the Australian batters.