23-year-old South African sensation Gerald Coetzee was one of the most impressive finds in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and his late burst against Australia was the perfect way for him to bow out of the tournament.

In a late spell, Gerald Coetzee secured crucial wickets, including those of Steve Smith and Josh Inglis, and might have dismissed Travis Head early if not for a dropped catch.

Finishing the tournament with 20 wickets at an average of 19.80, Coetzee set a record for the most wickets ever by a South African in their debut ICC Men's World Cup.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Gerald Coetzee is the next big thing in South African cricket:

#3 Bowls with a lot of heart and passion

Passion and aura and a lot of heart

There's an intimidating presence surrounding Gerald Coetzee. He relentlessly hurls the ball at speeds exceeding 145kph. In the middle overs, he gets the ball to skid off the pitch forces the batters to get into awkward contortions.

His eyes are expressive and his veins keep popping out in his followthrough, especially when he pumps his hands after taking a wicket. Remember Dale Steyn, and this is aura Coetzee brings to the table - a trait that will serve South Africa for a long time.

#2 Effective in the middle overs

Gerald Coetzee breaks matches in the middle overs

Anrich Nortje was missing for South Africa and Coetzee was called up as his replacement and he delivered. The 23-year-old was the highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in the middle overs, in his first-ever World Cup.

For instance, when South Africa was pushed to a corner against Australia in the semifinal, Coetzee decided to give one final burst. He came from around the wicket, set the ball deep on the leg side, and started banging the ball in short. Executing an around-the-wicket strategy proved effective as he claimed the wicket of Steve Smith. The Australian batsman was deceived, going back and across to a full delivery, resulting in a high hit in the air and a catch by Quinton De Kock in the 34th over. The right-arm bowler continued his success by dismissing Josh Inglis six overs later, leaving Australia in a precarious position at 7-193.

His pace, bounce, and relentless efforts shone in the World Cup - a prospect that has all the potential.

#1 Can be an all-round package

Gerald Coetzee has potential with the bat

Coetzee has demonstrated his batting prowess in the lower order as well. In a List A match against Sri Lanka A in Pallekele earlier this year, he emerged as the top scorer for South Africa A with 77 runs off 89 balls. He came to bat at 42 for 7 against a challenging attack featuring Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, and Lakshan Sandakan.

Coetzee held his nerve against Pakistan, chipped in with 10 runs, and showcased his temperament when the pressure was amped. Former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel too spoke about his potential with the bat and become a genuine number 8 and win matches for the side.