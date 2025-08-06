3 reasons why India must not consider Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their plans for 2027 ODI World Cup

Stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may not be certain starters for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The mega event is still almost two years away, and reports have emerged recently that the BCCI would have 'honest conversations' with the two about their future and where they stand.

Ad

"Yes, it will be discussed soon. We still have more than two years for the next World Cup (November 2027). Both Kohli and Rohit will be pushing 40 by then, so there has to be a clear plan ahead for the big event as our last win was in 2011. We also need to try out a few youngsters in time," a BCCI source was quoted as saying. (via Hindustan Times)

Ad

Trending

Notably, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are now active only in the ODI format. The duo had retired from T20Is after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Ahead of the recently concluded England Test series, both players also retired from the longest format within a close gap.

They have made magnificent contributions to the Indian team, particularly in white-ball cricket. Kohli has played 302 ODIs and has amassed 14181 runs at an average of 57.88 with 51 hundreds. On the other hand, Rohit has featured in 273 matches in the format and has piled on 11168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 tons.

Ad

Notably, Kohli and Rohit were the top two run-getters in the previous edition in 2023 with 765 runs and 597 runs, respectively. However, in the build-up to the next edition, the team would look at the long-term aspect and groom the upcoming players in that sense.

That said, here are three reasons why India should not consider Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their 2027 World Cup plans.

#3 Age factor could be a major concern for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli is 36 years old at present, while Rohit Sharma is 38. With the World Cup to be played in 2027, Kohli would be 38 and Rohit 40 by the time the mega event comes closer. With both batters pushing 40, age could be a considerable factor for the management to look beyond them.

Ad

Since IPL 2025, both have been away from any competitive cricket. With them not getting any younger and on the wrong side of age, their fitness could be a concern. Moreover, with not many ODIs till the World Cup begins, it could be tough to keep themselves in shape.

The two are unlikely to participate in domestic fixtures. With the BCCI rules suggesting centrally contracted and fit players to play domestic cricket, it remains to be seen if an exception would be made in this case.

Ad

#2 India will play only 27 ODIs before the World Cup

India are set to play only 27 ODIs before the 2027 ODI World Cup. While these are enough games to give Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma enough match time, it is beyond what it appears to be.

Notably, these 27 ODIs are set to be scattered across T20I and Test matches as well. With them having retired from these formats and playing only 50-over cricket, it could be difficult to get into rhythm and find consistency. It could prove to be very on and off, not playing throughout and participating in just one format.

Ad

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be seen in action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia in October 2025, followed by a home series against South Africa in November.

But that would be the only big series for India in the format apart from those against New Zealand and England in 2026. They will play Afghanistan, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka in between, but these may not be ideal to prepare for a mega event as such.

Ad

#1 A successful transition from a young Indian team in Test cricket

A major factor that could tempt the BCCI to look beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be the successful transition of the Test team during their recently concluded overseas tour of England.

The team was without the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Ravichandran Ashwin, and seniors like Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Mohammad Shami. It was a young team under a new and young captain in Shubman Gill. However, India played extremely well throughout the series and competed fiercely. Youngsters took their opportunities and delivered as the visitors leveled the series 2-2.

Looking at the successful transition of the team going in such a quick time, the management could very well be tempted to follow the trend with the ODI side as well. The upcoming cycle could therefore be utilized to give youngsters more opportunities and work out combinations for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news